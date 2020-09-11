Music Artist and Actor Aaron Dalla Villa Drops New Lyric Video For “Demon Killer”

Mulit-faceted artist Aaron Dalla Villa is releasing a new lyric video for his second single “Demon Killer.” The song is currently available in digital format through Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Pandora, Deezer, Napster, and more outlets.

Clocking in at 3:33, the new single “Demon Killer” is Aaron’s symbolic spiritual song, where Dalla Villa kills demons now because he lives a sober life. In fact, sobriety saved him. The music from “Demon Killer” is inspired by Kanye West, MF Doom and Nas.

Aaron Dalla Villa says: “Slayin’ Satanic Spirits with Sobriety Since Two-Thousand and Seventeen!”

Aaron Dalla Villa recently released his first single titled “Conspiracy,” which he wrote four years ago, but given the political climate, is most relevant today. The music from “Conspiracy” is directly inspired by Eminem. The song is presently available on all digital music outlets.

In addition to Aaron’s latest music releases, he has nearly 50 actor IMDb credits that include studio films, independent movies, and high profile television shows such as “Gotham,” and “Madam Secretary.” His past film work includes the popular features “Pledge,” and “Trick,” along with “Alpha Rift,” and “All Those Small Things” (which he also wrote some music for), and more. Aaron also does voiceover work and theater.

About Aaron Dalla Villa:

Aaron Dalla Villa was born and raised in Suffolk, Virginia, and studied music and dance training at the prestigious Governor’s School for the Arts in Norfolk, Virginia, in classical ballet and classical modern dance. Prior to experiencing an injury, he had a career in dance and worked with NB2-Nashville Ballet Second Company.

After moving to NYC, Aaron continued to pursue performance as an actor and has been featured in numerous film, television, and theater roles including a starring role in the feature film “Pledge” (distributed by IFC Midnight) a starring role in the feature film “Alpha Rift,” a supporting lead in the feature film “All Those Small Things” (for which he also wrote some music for), a starring role on the series “Duels,” a spot on “Gotham,”, a spot on “Madam Secretary,” a spot on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” and voice work for “Hollister,” “Starburst,” “Liberty Mutual,” and in the popular video game series “Earth Defense Force.” He won Best Ensemble Broadway World Long Island 2015 for “Orphans,” by Lyle Kessler, directed by James Bonney at the Conklin Theatre. He was also nominated for BEST ACTOR for his work in the award-winning short film, “The Fold,” directed by Andrew Kiaroscuro.

Due to the world’s complications with COVID-19, and with the tv/film industry shut down, Aaron decided to dive back into his musical talents and now has music available on all

major platforms under his artist name DALLA VILLA. He has dropped one single so far,

“Conspiracy,” that has hit 35k streams on Spotify, and he is planning on dropping several

more very soon.

