Goo Goo Dolls Reveal New Details On First-Ever Holiday Album “It’s Christmas All Over”

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls are celebrating Christmas early this year with the release of their first-ever holiday record It’s Christmas All Over. Arriving October 30th, 2020 via Warner Records, the album is filled with cover renditions of iconic holiday songs such as “Let It Snow” and “Hark The Herald Angels Sing”, as well as two new originals that capture the warmth and nostalgia of classic Christmas favorites.

Produced by frontman John Rzeznik in addition to the band’s longtime collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman, the record was recorded during lockdown this year. On October 2nd, the band will debut “This Is Christmas”, the first official single from It’s Christmas All Over. Pre-orders for the album will also be available beginning that day via Goo Goo Dolls’ website HERE and complete track-listing information can be found below.

‘IT’S CHRISTMAS ALL OVER’ TRACK-LISTING

1. Christmas All Over Again

2. Shake Hands With Santa Claus

3. This Is Christmas

4. Christmas Don’t Be Late

5. Better Days

6. You Ain’t Getting Nothin’

7. Let It Snow

8. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

9. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

10. The Christmas Party (Feat. The Union Square 5)

It’s Christmas All Over will arrive on the heels of the deluxe edition release of the band’s acclaimed 12th studio record Miracle Pill. The special iteration features the trio of brand new tracks “Just A Man“, “The Right Track” and “Tonight, Together“, as well as the smash title hit “Miracle Pill“, the haunting slow-burn “Autumn Leaves” and the band’s latest single “Fearless.” Available now on digital streaming platforms everywhere, Miracle Pill is an engaging body of work that remains as timely as ever with themes that explore our need for human connection and the constant change we go through as people. Upon its release in September 2019, the record was described as “potentially the biggest Dolls album released to date [Planet Rock]“, as well as one that “easily stands alongside the best of their career [PopMatters].” With over 30 years together as a group, over 12 million albums sold, and 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC, Miracle Pill finds Goo Goo Dolls at the top of their game and in a league of their own among rock bands.

Goo Goo Dolls are currently in the studio crafting a new album and are also slated to hit the road for an expansive North American tour in summer of 2021. Kicking off on July 22, 2021 in Boise, ID at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, the nation-wide tour will visit numerous amphitheaters throughout the US and Canada such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Ticket information can be found at the band’s website HERE.

ABOUT GOO GOO DOLLS:

Formed in Buffalo, NY during 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls quietly broke records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 12 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC-“the most of any artist.“ As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.” Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.“ Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] went double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl went quadruple-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. 2016’s Boxes attracted the praise of People and Huffington Post as Noisey, Consequence of Sound, and more featured them. Their music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Leona Lewis. Among many accolades, John received the prestigious “Hal David Starlight Award” in 2008 as well.

Following a sold-out 2018 twentieth anniversary tour in celebration of Dizzy Up The Girl, Goo Goo Dolls wrote and recorded their twelfth full-length album, Miracle Pill [Warner Records]-igniting a bold and bright new era in the process. On October 30th, the band will begin a new chapter with the release of their first-ever holiday record It’s Christmas All Over.

