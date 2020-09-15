‘B: The Beginning – Season One’ To Hit Blu-ray On October 6th Via Shout Factory!

From the renowned animation powerhouse Production I.G. (Psycho-Pass, Ghost in the Shell, Attack on Titan) and director Kazuto Nakazawa (Parasite Dolls, animation director of Kill Bill: Vol. 1) comes the popular action suspense anime series, B: THE BEGINNING. Directed by Nakazawa and Yoshinobu Yamakawa (Little Busters!), this gripping, character-driven crime procedural uniquely blends the visual marvel of anime, dystopian sci-fi supernatural fantasy, and gritty mystery narrative in equal measures. The series music is composed by Yoshihiro Ike (Blood: The Last Empire, Tiger & Bunny), with the theme song provided by former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman. Hailed by anime enthusiasts and worldwide fans for its distinctive genre-bending storytelling, B: THE BEGINNING SEASON ONE arrives on national home entertainment shelves and digital download to own on October 6, 2020 from Shout! Factory, in collaboration with Anime Limited. Debuting for the first time on North American home entertainment shelves, B: THE BEGINNING SEASON ONE Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray + DVD)collects all twelve thrilling episodes (both versions – the original Japanese audio with English subtitles and the English dub), a mini-poster, two art cards, and insightful bonus content featuring the pilot film that inspired the series, a special video interview with director Kazuto Nakazawa, and more. The English dub boasts a popular voice cast of Johnny Yong Bosch, Allegra Clark, Ray Chase, Brianna Knickerbocker, among other notables!

If ever an anime series was meant to be seen in a deluxe home entertainment packaging, that series is here now. Shout! Factory, in collaboration with Anime Limited, will also release B: THE BEGINNING – THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION on the same day. This limited-edition set comes housed in a visually striking slipcase, with three art cards and a 160-page hardback book. The book is a comprehensive series bible, packed with information about every element of B: The Beginning’s world and story, taking fans behind the scenes of its production with staff interviews, character designs, background artwork, location information and more. Featured in a deluxe disc portfolio will be the Blu-ray of the complete first season, the pilot film that inspired the series, a special interview with director Nakazawa, original soundtrack on CD (featuring 21 tracks, including the previously unreleased “Farewell to the Black-winged King”), and more. B: THE BEGINNING – THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION is available for pre-order now at ShoutFactory.com.

B: THE BEGINNING – THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION

B: THE BEGINNING SEASON ONE Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray + DVD)

B: THE BEGINNING SEASON ONE Series Overview

The tiny city-state of Cremona has been shocked by a string of gruesome murders. As only vicious killers are being targeted, and from an enigmatic mark left at each crime scene, people call this mysterious executioner, “Killer B”. When former detective Keith Kazama Flick is called back on duty after an eight-year-long hiatus, a new team assembles at the Royal Investigation Service with the purpose of putting an end to the bloodshed. But Keith appears burdened by too many ghosts from his past. And as much greater and ominous scheme starts emerging, he will need to come to terms with them all.

Available on Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray + DVD), Limited-Edition of The Ultimate Collection, and digital download to own, B: THE BEGINNING is now available for pre-order.

Bonus Content for B: THE BEGINNING SEASON ONE Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray + DVD)

Series presentation in the original Japanese audio with English subtitles and English dub

Pilot film that inspired the Netflix series

Clean Opening – Clean Ending

Interview with Kazuto Nakazawa

A mini-poster

Two art cards

B: THE BEGINNING – THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION (Limited-Edition)

Bonus Features

Series presentation in the original Japanese audio with English subtitles and English dub

Pilot film that inspired the Netflix series

Clean Opening – Clean Ending

Interview with director Kazuto Nakazawa

160-page hardback book

A comprehensive series bible, packed with information about every element of B: The Beginning‘s world and story, taking fans behind the scenes of its production with staff interviews, character designs, background artwork, location information and more.

Original Soundtrack on CD (featuring 21 tracks, including the previously unreleased “Farewell to the Black-winged King”)

Three art cards

1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.78:1),

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Original Japanese and English Dub

Subtitles: English

Runtime: 300 minutes

