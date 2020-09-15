Corey Taylor Sets “Forum Or Against ‘Em” Global PPV For October 2nd!

To celebrate the release day of his first-ever solo album, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter, Corey Taylor has announced that he and his band will make history on October 2nd with Forum Or Against ‘Em, a global streaming event of epic proportions shot at iconic Los Angeles venue, The Forum. Tickets for this historic pay-per-view streaming event are on sale now from watch.thecoreytaylor.com Fans can also purchase ticket bundles that include a t-shirt, hoodie, poster, and access to watch an exclusive Corey Taylor acoustic set. A limited number of one-on-one video chats with Corey Taylor are also available with some bundles.

Forum Or Against ‘Em will be a full arena production complete with a visual feast of pyrotechnics, a stacked set list featuring all tracks from CMFT, select fan-favorite cuts from Taylor’s Slipknot and Stone Sour catalogues, a handful of covers and an incendiary guest performance from rock n’ roll girl-gang dance squad, The Cherry Bombs. Special event merch and bundles will be available during the stream. Kicking off the event’s festivities will be a special pre-show event hosted by presenter/journalist, Beez that will feature exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Speaking about his upcoming streaming extravaganza, Corey Taylor tells us “I’ve been saying since the beginning I’d find a way to bring this music and this band to the people. And I’m honored that The Forum let us do just that. It’s CMFT in its entirety. It’s songs I’ve shared over the years. It’s a celebration, and I’m so stoked to party with all of you.”

In the rapidly evolving sphere of streamed events, Forum Or Against ‘Em is set to be an industry first, as Corey Taylor and his management team at 5B Artists + Media partner with Danny Wimmer Presents, the largest independent festival producer in the United States, to put on this one-of-a-kind, pay-per-view concert experience. In utilizing The Forum for this special steaming event, the team are not only able to put together a world class rock extravaganza with a massive arena production, in total, they are also providing work to approximately 80 event staff.

Speaking on this ground breaking partnership, 5B Artist & Media Founder and CEO, Cory Brennan says “When Corey sent me a text saying FORUM OR AGAINST ‘EM I knew we had something truly special and unique. The Forum is one of the most iconic venues in the world and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate his debut solo album!”

“To do a rock show on this scale, with an icon like Corey Taylor – while putting some of the behind-the-scenes heroes of the concert industry back to work – is an exciting step into the future,” says Danny Wimmer, Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “We believe that Pay-Per-View is here to stay and we couldn’t think of anyone better to help us launch our new digital platform than Corey Taylor. He’s a global star, and his music with Slipknot and Stone Sour, as well as our amazing relationship with 5B, has helped to fuel DWP’s growth over the past decade. We can’t wait to get this show started.”

Taylor’s debut solo album, CMFT, is set for release on October 2nd via Roadrunner Records. Garnering widespread critical applause already, FORBES declare, “Corey Taylor’s singing is undeniably the best it’s ever been. From Slipknot’s last album to his new solo material, Taylor is easily among the best sounding rock singers alive,” and KERRANG! describing the new material as “A celebration of life, and one that shows him in a whole new light.”

Taylor recently released a music video for “Black Eyes Blue,” which has entered the Top 10 at Active Rock Radio, surpassing previous first week chart numbers from both Slipknot and Stone Sour. Additionally, Taylor hit #1 on Billboard’s “Hard Rock Songwriters” chart following the unprecedented debut of lead singles, “Black Eyes Blue” and “CMFT Must Be Stopped” [feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie], the latter of which has racked up in excess of 3 million YouTube views for its star-studded music video. He most recently unveiled his “HWY 666” with an official lyric video. All songs are available on all streaming platforms.

Pre-orders for CMFT are available now with limited edition vinyl and merch bundles available at www.thecoreytaylor.com. On the fiery and fearless rock ‘n’ roll opus, Taylor touches on lifelong influences ranging from hard rock to classic rock, punk rock to hip-hop. CMFT has been a long time coming, with newly penned songs appearing alongside a few dating back to his teens. Recorded at Hideout Studio in Las Vegas, with producer Jay Ruston and his band – Christian Martucci [guitar], Zach Throne [guitar], Jason Christopher [bass], and Dustin Robert [drums] – the album traces a wild and exhilarating roadmap through Taylor’s musical psyche. Now, with today’s announcement of Forum Or Against ‘Em, Corey Taylor is bringing his wildly diverse musical collection to life. Do not miss out on catching Taylor’s vision for this incredible streaming event, purchase tickets now from watch.thecoreytaylor.com.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.