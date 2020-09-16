Bob Dylan’s Lauded Whiskey Collection, Heaven’s Door Spirits™, Announces His First “Theme Time Radio Hour” In Over 10 Years

Heaven’s Door Spirits, an evolving collection of American whiskeys created by Bob Dylan and Spirits Investment Partners, is proud to announce Dylan’s return to his famed “Theme Time Radio Hour” series for a special episode. Kicking off a special week-long limited run of Bob Dylan Theme Time Radio Hour on SiriusXM’s Deep Tracks (ch. 27), beginning Monday September 21st, at 12 p.m. ET, this program feature theme is “Whiskey” in honor of Bourbon Heritage month. The new, never-before-heard episode will then be made available on the Heaven’s Door website and social channels, Bob Dylan’s website and social channels, as well as all major streaming services starting September 25th.

First introduced in May of 2006, “Theme Time Radio Hour” was a weekly one-hour radio show hosted by Bob Dylan, with each episode dedicated to a different topic, such as Money, Presidents, Spring Cleaning and Weather. Dylan’s eclectic mix of music tracks are accompanied by commentary that is uniquely Bob Dylan. The show also featured humor and familiar voices calling in to ask questions and offer anecdotes. These call-in guests included Tom Waits, Merle Haggard, Elvis Costello, Astrid Gilberto, Ricky Jay, Keb Mo, Marianne Faithfull, Jack White, Amy Sedaris, Cat Power, T Bone Burnett, John Cusack, Mick Jones, and Steve Earle.

At its conclusion in April 2009, 100 episodes of “Theme Time Radio Hour” had aired, and the show was among the most listened to programs on all of satellite radio. The groundbreaking series received countless accolades during its run, including from the New York Times, which wrote, “As D.J., Mr. Dylan vamps on the lyrics of his chosen songs, and makes observations that often amount to something like what he does musically: he taps America’s musical heritage with words that veer from the logically linear to the abstract,” and the Washington Post, which observed, “He’s voluble, generous, articulate. He’s liable to quote a poem, give tips on hanging drywall or pass along a recipe.”

Inspired by his passion for whiskey and the creation of Heaven’s Door Spirits, the new episode discusses how whiskey has shaped the world, from music to sports and everything in between. At just under two hours long, the new episode is a perfect pairing for music and whiskey enthusiasts alike to tune in while enjoying a glass of their favorite Heaven’s Door Whiskey.

In addition to this new episode of “Theme Time Radio Hour”, Heaven’s Door has just launched its second annual #ServeSomebody philanthropic program, in collaboration with food banks across the country. In 2020, the temporary closing of many businesses due to COVID-19 has led to at least 22 million Americans losing their jobs, many of whom work in food, beverage and hospitality industry. This has made the fight against hunger even more crucial than ever.

With a goal of donating 300,000 meals this year, consumers can help Heaven’s Door give to those in need, by enjoying a drink at home or dining out. From September 1 – October 31, 2020:

For every bottle purchased, Heaven’s Door will donate the equivalent of at least 4 meals to a community in need.

For every cocktail sold, Heaven’s Door will donate the equivalent of at least 1 meal to a community in need.

“With the strong following that Theme Time Radio Hour attracted over its 100 episodes, we’re very excited that Bob got back in the studio to create this 101st episode around the theme of whiskey,” says Marc Bushala, CEO of Heaven’s Door Spirits. “This new episode gives Bob Dylan fans and whiskey fans some new content to enjoy while at home. We are also humbled to take action in support of people across the country in need of food with our Serve Somebody philanthropic program.”

The Heaven’s Door portfolio of whiskeys includes Tennessee Straight Bourbon (90 proof, $49.99 SRP), Double Barrel Whiskey (100 proof, $49.99 SRP), and Straight Rye Whiskey finished in cigar barrels from Vosges, France (92 proof, $79.99SRP), as well as various limited time offerings, including the annual Bootleg Series of rare whiskeys. First introduced in 2018 to wide acclaim, Heaven’s Door is an ever-evolving line of handcrafted whiskeys which are the perfect melding of art and craft, as each bottle features Dylan’s unique ironwork sculptures.

Heaven’s Door’s portfolio of whiskeys is available nationwide and online via Reservebar.com/collections/heavens-door, and globally in Canada, Germany and the U.K.. For more information about the brand visit www.heavensdoor.com or engage with the brand on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Bob Dylan Theme Time Radio Hour on Deep Tracks via SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. The SiriusXM app also offers additional features such as SiriusXM video, Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora that listeners can curate themselves, and an On Demand library with more than 10,000 hours of archived shows, exclusive music performances, interviews and audio documentaries. SiriusXM has special offers for new subscribers including three months of a SiriusXM Essential Streaming subscription for Free. To see Offer Details and to subscribe, visit www.SiriusXM.com/free3.