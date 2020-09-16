DON’T LOOK BACK: First Trailer For Spine-Tingling New Flick From The Creator of ‘Final Destination’

From the creator of the iconic ‘Final Destination’ franchise comes a new spine-tingling thriller! Written and directed by Jeffrey Reddick, DON’T LOOK BACK stars Kourtney Bell, Bryan Batt, Will Stout, Skyler Hart, Jeremy Holm, Jaqueline Fleming, Amanda Grace Benitez, Damon Lipari, Han Soto, Dean J. West and Stephen Twardokus.

The highly-anticipated film will hit theaters and On Demand on October 16, 2020.

Check out the trailer, synopsis and poster art below!

Synopsis: Caitlin Kramer, a woman overcoming a tragic past, is among several people who see a man being fatally assaulted. When the witnesses start dying mysteriously, she must unearth if they’re being targeted by a killer or something far more insidious.

