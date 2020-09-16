Trailer and Poster Art Debuts For Max Newsom’s ‘Iceland Is Best’ Starring Judd Nelson and Kristin Sophusdottir

The first trailer and poster art for Max Newsom’s ICELAND IS BEST has been revealed. The film, written and directed by Newsom, stars Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club), Kristin Sophusdottir, Tom Maden (13 Reasons Why), Atli Óskar Fjalarsson (Jitters), Alfrun Laufeyjardottir (Case), Mikael Kaaber (Metalhead), and Helena Mattsson (Seven Psychopaths). ‘Iceland Is Best’ hits will be available on VOD on September 22nd. Check out the official synopsis, poster and trailer for the film below!

Synopsis: Sigga, a 17 year old girl living in a remote fishing village in Iceland, announces to her parents that she is going to live in California to write poetry. Why can’t she live next door and write poetry there? Sigga’s friends offer to drive her to the airport. On the way, they give a lift to Nikki. He has just come back from California and wants Sigga to stay. Disconcerted, Sigga goes to her first ever poetry class, then decides to go to the party Nikki has thrown in her honour. He reveals his own love of poetry and kisses her. Jack, a jealous friend, spikes Sigga’s drink. At her second poetry class, Nikki reads Sigga a love poem. Feeling rejected, Nikki spitefully reads the poem out loud that Sigga has written for him at a party in a trap laid by Jack. Broken-hearted, Sigga returns home. Nikki pursues her there, then all the way to the airport where he manages to break her leg. Sigga is taken home, in despair. Only when she reads her own poem to her friends, can she at last go.

