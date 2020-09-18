Hollywood Undead Release New Track “Coming Home”

Platinum certified Los Angeles quintet, Hollywood Undead have dropped a new song today titled “Coming Home”. The emotive track showcases a real diversity when it comes to songwriting and offers a fresh dimension to the band’s canon when compared to the hard hitting, high octane anthems that have become the Hollywood Undead calling card.

Speaking on the release, Johnny 3 Tears tells us: “Coming home is about getting carried away in the tides of life, but knowing even through that solitude that the ones who love us are always waiting for us on the shore.“

“Coming Home” is out now via BMG/Dove & Grenade Media. Listen here and watch the lyric video here or by clicking the image below.

“Coming Home” is the second track to be released from the upcoming Vol. 2 of Hollywood Undead’s two part opus, New Empire produced by Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Sleeping With Sirens). It follows the previous release of mega-banger “Idol” Feat. Tech N9ne which was was released back in July and has since clocked up nearly 3 million streams on Spotify and 1.3 million views on YouTube.

The first part, New Empire Vol. 1, was released back in February of this year and spawned hits Already Dead, Time Bomb, Heart Of A Champion and Nightmare to great acclaim with Consequence Of Sound claiming “New Empire Vol. 1 finds the band in a much heavier setting than usual”, Inc. Magazine stating “Fifteen years in, and in an industry where careers are often measured in months, [they’re] releasing a killer new album,” and Billboard asserting “Hollywood Undead shows no signs of slowing down.” They hit the road for a mammoth European tour with Papa Roach and Ice Nine Kills in support of Vol.1 but it was unfortunately cut short when the COVID 19 pandemic hit.

Formed in 2005, Hollywood Undead inched towards mainstream dominance under the radar with unprecedented success for a modern band. Preceding the current playlist-hopping genre-less boom, they defied stylistic boundaries from day one. Integrating rap, rock, and electronic, the seminal 2008 debut Swan Songs went platinum. 2011’s gold-selling American Tragedy bowed at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 with Notes from the Underground soaring to #2 in 2013. Day of the Dead [2015] and Five [2017] brought the group’s total streams past 1 billion and New Empire Vol 1. seeing their combined streams across Spotify and YouTube hit a staggering 2 billion. Along the way, they sold out tours on four continents and garnered acclaim courtesy of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Consequence of Sound, Alternative Press, Revolver, and more.

