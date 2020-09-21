‘Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’ — Official Gameplay Trailer Unleashed!

The release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, is right around the corner! Check-out the N. Sane new worlds, new abilities, new playable characters and more in the latest gameplay trailer below! Fans who pre-order the game digitally will get access to the Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time demo, prior to the game’s arrival on October 2nd on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be available for the suggested retail price of $59.99 in the U.S. For more information on the Crash Bandicoot franchise, please visit www.crashbandicoot.com and follow @CrashBandicoot on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.