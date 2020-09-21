Stern Pinball Announces Inaugural Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational

Stern Pinball, Inc. has announced the inaugural Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational. The action-packed competition will take place solely on the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) pinball machines. Players will race against the clock and each other in objective-based challenges with the ultimate winner bringing home a brand new TMNT pinball machine!

This adrenaline-inducing event will be streamed across Twitch ( TWITCH.TV/Deadflip ), Facebook (facebook.com/teenagemutantninjaturtles), and YouTube ( youtube.com/sternpinball ) on Wednesday, September 23rd at 6 pm CDT . Twitch pinball superstar Jack Danger (AKA Dead Flip), Stern Pinball’s Software Engineer and top ranked competitive pinball player Tim Sexton, and well-known Pinball Personality and Ambassador, Imoto Arcade, will host, commentate and interact with 8 players as they battle their way through a single elimination bracket leading up to the first ever Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational Champion.

“We are excited for this one-of-a-kind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball tournament experience. Spectators will not be disappointed watching this action-packed pinball tournament featuring some of the world’s best pinball players competing for a brand new game,” said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational is sponsored by Nickelodeon , Neca , Super 7 , Nuclear Blast Records , Wornstar Clothing Company , Schecter Guitars , and Stern Pinball. The winner of this competition will receive a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball machine!

Considered one of the most popular kids’ television programs of the 1980s, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a classic, global property created in 1984 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. It first debuted as a successful comic book series before becoming a hit animated TV show, a live-action television series, and later spawning numerous blockbuster theatrical releases. The property is a global consumer products powerhouse, winning in every category that has hit shelves to date — toys, apparel, video games, DVDs and more — and generating billions of dollars at retail. Since 2012, Nickelodeon has re-imagined this wildly popular franchise with two new animated television series: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.