Director André Øvredal’s ‘MORTAL’ Set To Explode On To Blu-ray In November!

Brace yourself and dive into a thrilling tale when Mortal arrives on Digital and On Demand November 6th, and on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD November 10th from Lionsgate. From critically acclaimed director André Øvredal (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Trollhunter), executive produced by Academy Award® nominee Fred Berger (2016, Best Picture, La La Land), the film stars Nat Wolff, Priyanka Bose, and Iben Akerlie. Mortal will be available on Blu-ray and DVD for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $19.98, respectively.

Check out the official synopsis, box art and intense trailer for the highly-anticipated film below!

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

In this spellbinding thriller, a sleepy Norwegian town erupts after an American backpacker is arrested. Witnesses claim a teen died after touching the stranger, and that he inexplicably started a fire that engulfed a farm. He warns a psychologist, Christine, that he has supernatural powers, and that anyone who gets too close to him dies. Is he a liar, a freak of nature, an angry god? Determined to find the truth, Christine draws nearer, and what she finds is beyond her wildest imaginings…

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Dark Hero: “The Making of Mortal”

