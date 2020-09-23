Official Trailer For ‘Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story’ Debuts; Starring Greg Finley, Ashley Greene, David Arquette and Robert Davi

The official trailer for ‘Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story’ has debuted. Directed by Danny A. Abeckaser and written by Antonio Macia, the highly-anticipated film, features an all-star cast that includes Greg Finley, Ashley Greene, David Arquette and Robert Davi. Check out the trailer, synopsis and poster art for the film below. The film is slated to hit theaters & On Demand on October 30th, 2020.

Official Synopsis: Story of hot-tempered and self-centered the Brooklyn native and street basketball legend Jackie Ryan. His dreams of playing professional basketball seem to have passed him by after years of hard partying and neglect. He works construction alongside his overbearing father (Arquette), and his wisecracking best friend Marty (Madio). After being spotted at the famous West 4th basketball court for his incredible talent, Ryan is invited to try-out for the New Jersey Nets and is forced to confront his inner demons, family conflicts, relationship drama, and turn his life around.

