Pixies Roll Out Music Video for “Hear Me Out” Co-Produced and Starring Paz Lenchantin

Rock legends Pixies have released a new music video for “Hear Me Out,” co-produced and starring Paz Lenchantin. Filmed in Taos, New Mexico in the middle of the pandemic with director Maximilla Lukacs and cinematographer Leslie Satterfield, the result is a surreal Fellini-inspired western also starring Henry Hopper and featuring a community of Taos based artists. The much needed words of Lenchantin’s song echoed throughout the process… “it’s all right.. it’s ok”. Something everyone needs to hear at this time. Check out the video below!

The video is in support of PIXIES’ limited edition double A-side single to be released on October 16. Pressed on 12″ yellow vinyl, it will feature the new track ‘Hear Me Out’ alongside the band’s gritty interpretation of the T-Rex classic “Mambo Sun.”

“Hear Me Out” represents the first new material from PIXIES since the release of the band’s seventh album Beneath The Eyrie last year. The song offers a brighter contrast to the previous record’s foreboding ambience, with bassist Paz Lenchantin’s honeyed, hypnotic vocals delivering a message that has grown in relevance since it was written. Delivering melody and visceral power in equal measure, it captures the PIXIES’ classic style, and is elevated with a spaghetti western-style guitar motif courtesy of Joey Santiago.

The song was written by frontman Black Francis and Lenchantin at Dreamland Studios during sessions for Beneath The Eyrie, with production courtesy of the Grammy-nominated Tom Dalgery (Royal Blood, Ghost, etc.).

“‘Hear Me Out’ is about things not turning out the way we hoped, but knowing that it’s going to be ok regardless,” says Lenchantin. “Black started the melody phrases on an old organ. I loved it right away, so he asked me to take a pass at the lyrics. The song has an evocative melody that inspired the lyrics to come out straight away.”

Joey Santiago added, “Paz sounds like she’s talking to a guy with deaf ears. I did a western style riff at the end of verses, which was like giving her a gun so the dude would pay attention.”

The ‘Hear Me Out’ / ‘Mambo Sun’ limited edition double A-side 12″ yellow vinyl is now available to pre-order HERE

PIXIES’ touring plans for 2021 are quickly taking shape. Highlights of their European dates include huge headline shows in Dublin and Moscow, plus festivals including Mad Cool and Rock Werchter. And back in North America, they’re confirmed to headline Chicago’s Riot Fest. Please see their official website for a full list of dates and ticket details.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.