Scream Factory To Unleash ‘The Brides of Dracula’ Collector’s Edition Blu-ray In November!

This fall, brace yourself for the long-awaited Hammer cult film classic arrives on Blu-ray. On November 10, 2020, SCREAM FACTORY is excited to present the highly sought-after classic THE BRIDES OF DRACULA Collector’s Edition Blu-ray.

Directed by Terence Fisher (The Curse of Frankenstein) and produced by Anthony Hinds (The Phantom of the Opera), this chilling horror classic stars Peter Cushing (Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope), Freda Jackson (Clash of the Titans), Martita Hunt (Great Expectations), and Yvonne Monlaur (License to Kill). A must-have for movie collectors and loyal fans of Hammer Films, this definitive release contains special bonus content, including new 2K scan of the interpositive, new audio commentary with author/film historian Steve Haberman and filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr, new featurettes, and much more!

Marianne (Yvonne Monlaur), a beautiful young girl, is stranded en route to a teaching assignment in Eastern Europe. She is persuaded to spend the night at the nearly deserted castle of the mysterious Baroness Meinster (Martita Hunt). In the castle, Marianne accidentally discovers a man chained to the wall in his room. The Baroness explains only that he is her “sick and feeble-minded” son. Unable to get any further information from her or the maid, Marianne steals a key and sets him free. But once unbound, the man – Baron Meinster (David Peel) – fiendishly recruits the undead for his evil purposes while Marianne and Dr. Van Helsing (Peter Cushing) try to stop him in this classic Hammer Film.

Avid fans and collectors, please take note: those who order THE BRIDES OF DRACULA Collector’s Edition from ShoutFactory.com and get an Exclusive 18” x 24” Rolled Poster featuring brand new artwork, available while supplies last!

SPECIAL FEATURES:



• NEW 2K Scan from the Interpositive – in two aspect ratios 1.85:1 and 1.66:1

• NEW Audio Commentary with author/film historian Steve Haberman and filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr

• NEW The Men Who Made Hammer: Terence Fisher

• NEW The Men Who Made Hammer: Jack Asher

• NEW The Eternal and the Damned – Malcolm Williamson and The Brides of Dracula

• The Making of Brides of Dracula– narrated by Edward De Souza plus interviews with Yvonne Monlaur, Jimmy Sangster, Hugh Harlow and more…

• The Haunted History of Oakley Court

• Theatrical Trailer

• Radio Spot

• Still Gallery

