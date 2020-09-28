‘The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story’ Trailer and Poster Art Revealed; Must-See Doc Hits On Demand In November!

The official trailer for the highly-anticipated Nickelodeon documentary, THE ORANGE YEARS, has been released into the wild! Directed by Scott Barber & Adam Sweeney Synopsis, the film features Nickelodeon icons Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Drake Bell, Melissa Joan Hart, Christine Taylor and Tom Kenny. Check out the official trailer for the film below, along with the synopsis and posr art!

‘The Orange Years’ is slated to hit On Demand on November 17th, 2020.

Synopsis: For millions of children and adults, the Nickelodeon Network is synonymous with growing up. In just a few years, the channel grew from a small local channel to an international phenomenon that helped shape a generation. Led by trailblazing visionary Geraldine Laybourne and her commitment to putting kids first, a group of unconventional heroes turned an underdog channel into an $8 billion dollar juggernaut as the golden standard for children’s programming. The Orange Years chronicles the rise of Nickelodeon, with the actors, writers, and creators from all the golden age Nickelodeon shows that shaped your lives. It’s wild. It’s crazy. It changed the world.

