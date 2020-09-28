Uncut Version of Brandon Cronenberg’s New Film ‘Possessor’ Hits Theaters On October 2nd!

The official poster art and trailer for Brandon Cronenberg‘s ‘Possessor: Uncut’ have arrived! Written and Directed by Brandon Cronenberg, the film stars Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Rossif Sutherland, Tuppence Middleton with Sean Bean and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

This arresting sci-fi thriller centers around corporate assassin Tasya Vos. Using brain-implant technology, Vos takes control of other people’s bodies to execute high profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment Vos becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.

‘Possessor: Uncut’ will hit theaters on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 via NEON.

About Brandon Cronenberg

Brandon Cronenberg is a writer and director from Toronto, Canada. His debut feature ANTIVIRAL premiered in official selection at Cannes, and went on to win a number of awards including Best Canadian First Feature at the Toronto International Film Festival, Best New Director at Sitges, and the Golden Hugo for the After Dark Section of the Chicago International Film Festival.

