MOST TRIUMPHANT! — ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Coming To Blu-Ray In November!

The future awaits when “Bill & Ted Face the Music” arrives on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital this November! Directed by Dean Parisot and written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, “Bill & Ted Face the Music” is the third film in the Bill & Ted franchise and a sequel to “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.”

From Metro Goldwyn Mayer’s Orion Pictures, Keanu Reeves (“The Matrix” films, “John Wick” films) and Alex Winter (the “Bill & Ted” films) reprise their roles as the respective title characters and William Sadler (“The Highwaymen,” “The Shawshank Redemption”) reprises his role as the Grim Reaper in “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”

The film was produced by Scott Kroopf, Solomon, David Haring, Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh, Ray Bouderau, Courtney Chenn, Patrick W. Dugan, Scott Fischer, Grant Guthrie, Christian Mercuri, John Ryan Jr. and John Santilli served as executive producers.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on November 10th.

The Blu-ray disc features the film and special features in hi-definition and the DVD features the film and special features in standard definition. Both versions feature a Digital version of the film.

SYNOPSIS: The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan (Keanu Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

BLU-RAY AND DVD ELEMENTS

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” Blu-ray contains the following special features:

The Official Bill & Ted Face The Music Panel at Comic-Con@Home

Be Excellent to Each Other

A Most Triumphant Duo

Death’s Crib

Social Piece (Excellence)

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” DVD contains the following special features:

Be Excellent to Each Other

DIGITAL DISTRIBUTION ELEMENTS

On October 20, “Bill & Ted Face the Music” will be available to own in high definition and standard definition from select digital retailers including Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. On November 10, “Bill & Ted Face the Music” will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.

