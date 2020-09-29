THE CRAFT: LEGACY — First Trailer and Poster Arrive For Continuation of A Cult Classic!

The first look at ‘The Craft: Legacy’ has arrived! In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers. Check out the official trailer and poster art for the highly-anticipated film below.

Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, the film stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment are producing the film for Columbia Pictures.

‘The Craft: Legacy’ is slated for an October 28th, 2020 via On Demand.

