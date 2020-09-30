Hip Hop Legends Insane Clown Posse Launch “Weekly Freekly Weekly” Mockumentary News Network

Insane Clown Posse‘s Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope are no strangers to making the news. Their latest project is no exception to the rule — both literally and figuratively! The legendary hip hop duo have just launched the “Weekly Freekly Weekly,” their mockumentary Hatchet Action News network. This new endeavor features everyone’s favorite anchors, Guy Gorfey and Fats Pepper, as well as an expose by Chris Hansen.

Break out the Faygo and join the news team as they fill you in on everything you need to know about ICP’s House Party Peep Show happening the entire month of October. This epic event, which includes this year’s Hallowicked concert, is also the first of the Ultra Live Monster Five Concert Series.

Text “JUGGALO” to 474747 to stay up to date on all ICP happenings.

ABOUT THE INSANE CLOWN POSSE:

The founders of Psychopathic Records and perhaps the most notorious and controversial rap duo in the history of music, ICP rose from being scrubs on the streets of Detroit to becoming bona-fide pop culture icons and Gold and Platinum-selling recording artists. Through sheer hard work and determination, ICP has created a complete entertainment empire, including music, movies, sports entertainment (Juggalo Championship Wrestling), groundbreaking music videos, and one of America’s longest-running underground music festivals, the Gathering of the Juggalos. Far beyond a rap group, ICP has proven themselves to be a worldwide phenomenon that will never be forgotten.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.