Iron Maiden To Release ‘Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live in Mexico City’ Double Live Album

Rock legends IRON MAIDEN have announced the release of a new double live album on November 20th worldwide via BMG.?Containing over 100 minutes of classic Maiden music and available in multiple formats, including a limited edition Mexican Flag, triple colored (180g) vinyl and a limited edition deluxe 2 CD book format, Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live in Mexico City was recorded during the band’s three sold out arena shows there in September 2019 and is a celebration of their Legacy Of The Beast World Tour which began in 2018 and will finish next Summer in Europe.

Iron Maiden founder and bass player Steve Harris comments:

“When the final leg of our 2020 Legacy tour this summer had to be cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, the whole band was very disappointed and deflated and we know our fans felt the same. We’d been really looking forward to bringing the show to even more countries and although we’ve been able to reschedule most of our European own-shows for 2021, we thought we’d take a listen to the recordings from the tour so far and see if we could create a definitive live album souvenir that everyone, everywhere could enjoy. I’m very pleased with the results, especially as this set list includes songs which have never made it to a live CD before, such as ‘For The Greater Good Of God,’ and other older songs like ‘Where Eagles Dare,’ ‘Flight Of Icarus,’ ‘The Clansman’ and ‘Sign Of The Cross’ which haven’t been included in our live set releases for many years.

We’ve never released a live album from Mexico before and I think this recording does justice to the passion and joy of our Mexican fans who always give us such a fantastic welcome whenever we play there.”

Maiden manager Rod Smallwood adds:

“All the shows on the tour so far have been amazing and our fans have loved the whole Legacy extravaganza with the elaborately themed stages, props and drapes, not to mention the killer set-list! When our 2020 tour got cancelled, putting together a live album seemed the obvious thing to do and I think Steve, along with co-producer Tony Newton, has perfectly captured the essence of the 70,000-strong crowd across these three nights in Mexico City. The album serves both as a celebration of this tour, which almost two million fans have already seen, and as a taster for, hopefully, next year’s final run for anyone who hasn’t yet experienced the show.”

The album will be available in these formats:

– 2 CD Digipak

– Limited edition deluxe 2 CD book format

– Heavyweight 180g triple black vinyl

– Limited edition heavyweight 180g Mexican Flag triple colored vinyl

– Digital (streaming and download).

‘Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live in Mexico City’ Tracklisting:

Churchill’s Speech

Aces High?

Where Eagles Dare?

2 Minutes To Midnight

The Clansman?

The Trooper

Revelations

For The Greater Good Of God?

The Wicker Man?

Sign Of The Cross?

Flight Of Icarus?

Fear Of The Dark

Iron Maiden

The Number Of The Beast

The Evil That Men Do?

Hallowed Be Thy Name

Run To The Hills?

LEGACY OF THE BEAST 2021 EUROPEAN TOUR FINAL LEG:

JUNE 11???????????????????? POGE NARODOWY, WARSAW, POLAND

JUNE 13???????????????????? BUERGERWEIDE, BREMEN, GERMANY

JUNE 15???????????????????? SINOBO STADIUM, PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC

JUNE 16???????????????????? STADIUM OPEN AIR, WIENER NEUSTADT, AUSTRIA

JUNE 19???????????????????? OLYMPIC STADIUM, BARCELONA, SPAIN

JUNE 21???????????????????? ESTADIO NACIONAL, LISBON, PORTUGAL

JUNE 24???????????????????? SONIC PARK, BOLOGNA, ITALY

JUNE 26???????????????????? MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA, STUTTGART, GERMANY

JUNE 27???????????????????? SPORTPALEIS, ANTWERP, BELGIUM

JUNE 30???????????????????? WALDBUEHNE, BERLIN, GERMANY

JULY 03????????????????????? ULLEVI STADIUM, GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN

JULY 08????????????????????? RHEIN-ENERGIE-STADIUM, COLOGNE, GERMANY

JULY 10????????????????????? GELREDOME, ARNHEM, THE NETHERLANDS

JULY 11????????????????????? LA DEFENSE ARENA, PARIS, FRANCE

