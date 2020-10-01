Nashville Artist Cole Bradley Releases Official Video For “Love Made Me”

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Cole Bradley has debuted the official video for “Love Made Me.” The Music video was directed, filmed and edited by Oliver Banyard. Banyard perfectly captured the “head-over-heels in love” theme of the song in this visual.

“Love Made Me” is Bradley’s first single of 2020, and will be featured on his upcoming EP, due next year. The end-of-summer track is upbeat with a universal message; a song that is relatable to anyone who has fallen in love with someone.

Shooting the “Love Made Me” video was an absolute blast! We were very fortunate to follow the lead of our director Oliver Banyard. Oliver is not only a brilliant director and writer – but also a great person and extremely hard working. In addition, I had the privilege of working with my long-time family friend / digital creator Izzy Dilger. Izzy was the perfect on-screen partner for this video as she’s extremely charismatic and outgoing. There was also one scene we did with my sister, my friend Kody and Izzy’s fiancé Chris – which was probably my favorite scene to shoot,” says Bradley.

More About Cole Bradley:

Country singer and songwriter, Cole Bradley, is a rising star in the North American music scene. Growing up listening to the likes of Kenny Chesney, Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw, Bradley first graced the stage at the young age of five. Since then, Cole has fostered a passion for performing and sharing his music with others. “As an artist, it is important for me that people connect and relate to my songs,” says Bradley.

Much like Cole himself, his songs are upbeat, positive, and full of life. He is a natural entertainer with infectious energy. His unique vocals and his edgy country sound, make his music fresh and original. Whether he is belting out a rowdy party anthem or a heartfelt ballad, he is able to captivate fans of all ages with his sense of humor, warmth and honest songwriting.

Bradley has had the privilege of working with world-class producers and writers in Canada, Nashville and Los Angeles and has opened for various country music entertainers including Thomas Rhett, High Valley, LANC”O, and Brett Kissel. Since his move to Nashville in 2016, Bradley has continued to work on the craft of songwriting while playing at local venues including the historic Bluebird Cafe where he made his debut in September 2017 and has played numerous times since, happily returning to play for the attentive audiences for which The Bluebird is famous. In 2020, Cole graduated from Belmont University. Bradley is expected to release brand new music in 2020.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.