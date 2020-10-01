Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Returns In First Trailer For Amazon Prime Sequel

Borat returns! Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan will be available to Amazon Prime subscribers on starting October 23rd. The film features Sacha Baron Cohen, reprising his role as the legendary character, and Irina Nowak in the role of Borat’s daughter.

Directed by Jason Woliner, the film centers around the return of Baron Cohen’s most iconic character, Borat Sagdiyev, the fictional Kazakh journalist that the performer uses to get Americans to open up about their worst impulses on camera. The screenplay is credited to Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer& Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern. Check out the trailer below!

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.