Guitar Goddess Orianthi Releases New Video For “Impulsive” Single From Highly-Anticipated ‘O’ Album

Platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist, Orianthi will release her new studio album “O” on November 6, 2020 via Frontiers Music Srl. This is Orianthi’s first new studio album in seven years and her first new music as a solo artist in six years.

Orianthi has now dropped the second single and video for the track “Impulsive.” Watch the video below.

“‘Impulsive’ is a fun track, I wrote it pretty fast with my friend and producer Marti Frederiksen. The video was was a blast to make at the Dollhouse in Los Angeles with the great director Jim Louvau,” says Orianthi.

Watch a lyric video for the “Sinners Hymn” HERE: https://youtu.be/QGgJfiotuQk

Pre-order “O” on CD/LP/Digital and stream the singles HERE: https://orcd.co/orianthi

Autographed bundles available at the label’s U.S. and EU stores: http://radi.al/FrontiersMusic

Orianthi’s first major solo artist success, as a singer-songwriter and guitarist, was with the Geffen Records release of “According To You,” which is now RIAA-Certified Platinum® and has over 17 million streams on Spotify. Her music’s ability to transcend time and remain relevant cannot be more clear than it’s recent resurgence on TikTok. There are over 83 million views on the “According to You” hashtag making it a viral trend that is introducing Gen Z to Orianthi for the first time in a big way. Career-long fans are used to seeing their favorite world class guitarist playing arenas with rock royalty and global superstars like Michael Jackson, Carlos Santana, Carrie Underwood, Alice Cooper and more. The juxtaposition of her newly arrived online popularity and her lifelong pursuit of artistic credibility is the nebulous of this shining star.

About Orianthi:

Born in Australia, Orianthi was inspired to learn guitar at a young age after discovering her father’s vinyl collection. She rose to international fame at age 24 after the release of her hit single, “According to You” and a high-energy performance backing Carrie Underwood at the 2009 GRAMMY® Awards. Although she had already been invited to jam with the likes of Carlos Santana and Steve Vai, mainstream audiences had not previously heard of this captivating guitar prodigy. Her recognition increased even further when Michael Jackson called with an offer to be his guitarist for his dates at the O2 Arena in London. Although the concert series was not to be, the release of the behind-the-scenes documentary Michael Jackson’s This Is It showcased Orianthi’s masterful playing as well as her creativity and collaboration. Orianthi continues to play for Rock royalty and Pop stars while maintaining a successful solo career. Her many accolades include being named one of the Greatest Female Electric Guitarists by Elle magazine, Breakthrough Guitarist of the Year in 2010 by Guitar International, as well as one of Gibson Guitars’ Top 10 Female Guitar Players of All Time. Gibson partnered with her on the development of a first-ever acoustic guitar that will be released later this year in her first Signature series. She is additionally endorsed by Orange Amps.

