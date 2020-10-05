Horror Thriller ‘Death Of Me’ Starring Maggie Q To Hit Blu-ray On November 17 Via Lionsgate

True love takes sacrifice when Death of Me arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD November 17 from Lionsgate. The film is now available to purchase On Demand. From critically acclaimed horror director Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV, Death of Me stars Maggie Q (TV’s “Nikita,” “Designated Survivor,” Divergent), Alex Essoe (Starry Eyes, The Drone, Midnighters), and Luke Hemsworth (TV’s “Westworld,” Thor: Ragnarok, Crypto). With nonstop surprises and psychological thrills, Death of Me will be available on Blu-ray and DVD for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $19.98, respectively.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Vacationing on an island off the coast of Thailand, Christine (Maggie Q) and Neil Oliver (Luke Hemsworth) awake hungover and with no memory of the previous night. They find footage on Neil’s camera, and watch, horrified, as Neil appears to murder Christine. With 24 hours until the next ferry and a typhoon threatening the island, Christine and Neil attempt to reconstruct the night’s events—and are snared in a web of mystery, black magic, and murder.

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Island Magic: Conjuring Death of Me

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.