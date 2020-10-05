Rock Legends Guns N’ Roses Unleash ‘Not In This Lifetime’ Pinball Game!

Rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses have teamed with Jersey Jack Pinball–the American-made, #1 industry leader in pinball–to design their very own groundbreaking Guns ‘N’ Roses ‘Not In This Lifetime’ pinball game. The new Guns N’ Roses pinball game elevates the beloved American pastime–which is going through a resurgence worldwide–with innovative new technology, design and sound. The new Guns N’ Roses ‘Not In This Lifetime’ pinball game is made for players, collectors, and newcomers to pinball and is available now, HERE.

Check out the new Guns N’ Roses pinball game trailer below!

An avid pinball collector and longtime player, SLASH worked hands-on with Jersey Jack Pinball designer Eric Meunier for over two years, to develop the Guns N’ Roses ‘Not In This Lifetime’ game. As co-designer, SLASH crafted specific game plays and actions, recorded guitar riffs, music, voice, and video for the new game as well as, four unique guitar features for four playable modes in the game. Pinball designer Eric Meunier is widely known as the designer of one of the best-selling pinball games of all time, Pirates of The Caribbean, which currently sells for $5-7,000.00 over its original asking price. With the new game offering the greatest rock and roll experience under glass, super-fans will now have a chance to own a piece of highly collectible rock and roll memorabilia.

“It’s been a very fulfilling experience working with Jersey Jack on the new GNR Not in This Lifetime pinball machine,” says SLASH. “Jersey Jack pinball games are some of the most unique and beautiful pins ever made and I am honored to have been able to work with their brilliant team to design one of the most original and exciting rock ‘n’ roll pins ever produced. ”

“To have this type of design work and participation from the game’s namesake creating the actual pinball game, has never, ever, been done before in the industry,” adds Jersey Jack Pinball designer Eric Meunier.

Photo by Charles Acosta of Pinballphotos.com Photo by Charles Acosta of Pinballphotos.com Photo by Charles Acosta of Pinballphotos.com Photo by Charles Acosta of Pinballphotos.com Guns N’ Roses ‘Not In This Lifetime’ Pinball Game

A playable work of art, the Guns N’ Roses pinball game merges the latest in sound, video, and design with groundbreaking new technology, elevating classic American Pinball to an immersive, one-of-a-kind experience. The kinetic game brings together the band’s powerhouse live performance, signature sound and wild stage elements, all from their colossal Not In This Lifetime world tour which is now the third highest-grossing concert outing of all time. The concert experience brings the game alive with hundreds of interactive LED lights and multiple LCD displays, players rock out while 21, full-length studio master tracks from Guns N’ Roses blast from the 120 Watt, 2.1 stereo sound system, giving fans a front row seat to custom animations and hours of Not In This Lifetime tour footage. It takes roughly 1.5 million dollars to conceptualize and create a pinball game, gathering engineers, artisans, sculptors, programmers, as well as vendors to create all the wood, steel, and glass parts for the game. The Guns N’ Roses pinball game can be purchased directly through Jersey Jack Pinball as well as, local distributors and authorized dealers for Jersey Jack worldwide.

The Guns N’ Roses “Not In This Lifetime” pinball game is available in three modelsincluding the Standard Edition HERE , a Limited Edition HERE , and the Collector’s Edition–which is limited to 500 units, is signed by Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan and has exclusive features– HERE

Full features on every Guns N’ Roses pinball game include:

The game is designed around playing through the Guns N’ Roses entire 21-song setlist with a concert stage and moving spotlights.

1 Full-Length Studio Master Recordings of Guns N’ Roses songs are featured.

Players need to get fans to cheer and get more Pyrotechnics.

All video assets for the game are used in the actual Guns N’ Roses live concert.

Exclusive Original Pinball Music created and performed by Slash.

Exclusive Original Instrumentation and Sound Effect Recordings performed by Slash, Duff McKagan, and Richard Fortus.

Game Narration by Duff McKagan and Melissa Reese.

Additional Voice Recording by Axl Rose, Slash, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, Dizzy Reed and GNR announcer MC Bob.

Direction-sensing Spinning Platinum Record.

Sculptures: Slash’s Iconic Top Hat, Screaming Axl Rose, Concert Speaker Stack.

Original Hand-Drawn, digitally printed Playfield, Cabinet, and Backglass Artwork.

Two Guitar Pick-shaped RGB Lit Spinners

120-Watt 2.1 Stereo Sound System.

Live Footage and Concert Screen Animations from the Not In This Lifetime World Tour

Showcased on the 27” Backbox Display.

7” Stage Display Showcasing Game Rules and Animations.

30 RGB GNR Hexagonal Stage Lighting

All 21 Concert Songs playable as Multiball

5 Additional Unique Mutliball Modes

Timed Play option for every song.

Jukebox Attract Mode Option.

Bluetooth Headphone and WIFI Connectivity.

New Jersey Jack Pinball Hotrails -Illuminable Non-Destructively Mountable Side Rails.

Selectable Content Settings: Family Friendly (default), Adult-Adds explicit songs, video content, and voice work.

Drumstick Ramp: Two Real Frank Ferrer Thunderchucker Vater Drumsticksinside game.

75+ Mini-insert LED’s for World Map and Music Notes.

Not In This Lifetime Final Wizard Mode and much more.

