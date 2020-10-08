Alt-Pop Artist Royalbaby To Release New Single, “Selfish Ways,” On October 23rd!

Alt-pop artist, Royalbaby will be releasing new single, “Selfish Ways” across all digital media retail outlets on October 23rd, along with an accompanying music video. This will be the second single from the LA-based singer/songwriter’s forthcoming EP, which is a soaring collection of songs in the vein of dream pop stalwarts, VÉRITÉ and Zella Day.

No stranger to the business, Royalbaby (a.k.a. Charlie Kennedy) kickstarted her career by fronting national touring band, Forget Your Friends, a project in which she says she really honed and developed her pop sound. From there, she linked up with producer/songwriter Mia Koo, who produced her first pop single. This helped her land a job at Human Music and Sound Design in Santa Monica, where she sang on commercial advertisements and met her music producer, who happened to also be her boss at the time. After working on a few projects together, they began work on a track entitled “Tapestry,” which inspired them to create a 6-song urban pop record. The first track of the album, “Swayze” was released via Human’s label for a Starbucks commercial, along with a music video consisting of a 42 member set and dance choreography.

Royalbaby’s new material is a continuation of her urban pop sound, but this time producer, Jonathan Sanford is at the helm, giving her EP a delightfully 90’s-tinged, post-trip hop feel that is still incredibly modern and relevant.

Royalbaby’s incredibly catchy and topical “Selfish Ways” will be available on October 23rd via all major online media retail outlets. A song that begs the questions “who are we?” and “what have we become?” couldn’t be more apropos in such a turbulent time. Be sure to pre-save the song on Spotify via https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/royalbaby/selfish-ways-2.

To learn more about Royalbaby, visit the following links:

Spotify • iTunes • YouTube • Instagram • Twitter • Facebook • Bandcamp

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.