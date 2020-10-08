CAGEFIGHTER: Check Out An Exclusive Clip of Jesse Quinones’ High-Intensity MMA Flick Featuring Jay Reso and Gina Gershon!

MMA fans take note! Screen Media will be releasing CAGEFIGHTER in theaters and on demand on October 9th. Directed and Written by Jesse Quinones (Secret Lives of Cage Fighters, Calloused Hands), the film stars Alex Montagnani (Pro MMA Fighter), Jon Moxley (Professional Wrestler, 12 Rounds 3: Lockdown), Gina Gershon (Showgirls, Bound), Chuck Liddell (Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Kick-Ass 2), Elijah Baker (The Batman, Signs of Silence), Luke Rockhold (Former UFC Middleweight Champion), Jay Reso (Professional Wrestler, Shoot ‘Em Up), and Georgia Bradner (Supernatural, Dark Angel).

Check out an exclusive clip from the film, featuring Jay Reso and the legendary Gina Gershon, below along with the official trailer and poster art for the film!

In CAGEFIGHTER, Reiss Gibbons (Alex Montagnani) is on the cusp of cementing himself as the greatest to ever step inside the LEGENDS cage. With five title defenses under his belt, a beautiful wife in Ellie (Georgia Bradner), endless sponsorship deals thanks to his ball-busting agent Reggie (Elijah Baker), and the support of coach and mentor Marcus (Chuck Liddell), Reiss has it all. But when Savvy promoter Max Black (Gina Gershon) pits him against pro wrestling super star Randy Stone (AEW Champ Jon Moxley) in the company’s first ever cross-promotional event, Reiss finds himself in the toughest fight of his life.

