Ice Nine Kills To Unleash “I Heard They KILL Live!!” Album On October 30th Via Fearless Records!

Horror themed, metalcore pioneers Ice Nine Kills announced the release of their upcoming live album, “I Heard They KILL Live!!” out via Fearless Records on Friday, October 30. “I Heard They KILL Live!!” features the killer 19 song live set recorded live at the band’s sold-out, home town show at The Worcester Palladium on November 30, 2019, whilst on the Octane Accelerator tour. It features massive Ice Nine Kills tracks from their 2018 hit album “The Silver Scream”, as well as fan favorites such as “Hell In The Hallways” and “The Fastest Way To A Girl’s Heart Is Through Her Ribcage”. The album is available to pre-order digitally, on CD or as a double vinyl LP with a variety of pre-order merch bundles available here. Also released today is the live video of hit single, “Stabbing In The Dark” shot at the show.

As if this wasn’t enough, Ice Nine Kills have also announced that they will be spoiling fans with an exclusive broadcast followed by a very special live stream event in conjunction with the release of “I Heard They KILL Live!!” on Thursday, October 29th. SXM Octane will present the first exclusive broadcast at 12pm EST with re-airs at 7pm and midnight EST. The stream will be hosted by a special guest featuring live band interaction and will broadcast the full “I Heard They Kill Live!!” concert footage, shot with an 8 camera set up by David Brodsky of MyGoodEye.and fully mixed audio recorded by Elmo Ortega, produced by Spencer Charnas & mixed by Steve Sopchak. Tickets are available now by clicking here!

Speaking on the very special sold-out hometown show, Spencer Charnas, frontman and creative visionary of Ice Nine Kills says:

“The Worcester Palladium holds a very special place in the heart of INK’s history. On September 22nd, 2000, I [Spencer Charnas] attended a Goldfinger/Mest concert there that changed the course of my life. I knew after that incredibly high-energy show that I wanted to dedicate my life to writing and performing my own music. One year later, INK’s first show would take place on the very same stage at a battle of the bands that we did not win. The concert is pictured in this album insert. 18 years later we sold out the very same 3,000 capacity venue and recorded this live album there—a full circle moment that I will never forget. This album is dedicated to the INK psychos who allow us to make murder and mayhem an actual career.”

ICE NINE KILLS — ‘I HEARD THEY KILL LIVE!!’ Tracklisting:

1. Thank God It’s Friday

2. The Jig Is Up

3. SAVAGES

4. The Nature Of The Beast

5. The World In My Hands

6. Communion Of The Cursed

7. A Grave Mistake

8. Your Number’s Up

9. Rocking The Boat

10. Merry Axe-Mas

11. Thriller

12. Hell In The Hallways

13. Stabbing In The Dark

14. The Fastest Way To A Girl’s Heart Is Through Her Ribcage

15. Love Bites

16. Tess-Timony

17. Me, Myself and Hyde

18. The American Nightmare

19. IT Is The End

