John Carpenter’s ‘Prince of Darkness’ To Receive 4K UHD Release In January 2021 Via Scream Factory!

Get ready for the ultimate presentation of the heart-pounding supernatural thriller by heralded master of horror director John Carpenter (Halloween, The Fog, They Live), as the Prince of Darkness Collector’s Edition (4k UHD/Blu-Ray™) will be released from Scream Factory™ on January 19th.

Starring Donald Pleasence (Halloween), Jameson Parker (Simon & Simon), Lisa Blount (Needful Things), rock icon Alice Cooper, Victor Wong and Dennis Dun (both from Carpenter’s Big Trouble In Little China), Carpenter’s Prince of Darkness is about a terrifying battle between mankind and the ultimate evil.

This is the first time the film has been released in 4K Ultra High Definition in North America. Prince of Darkness Collector’s Edition (4k UHD/Blu-Ray™) will contain all previous bonus features from the 2013 Scream Factory Collector’s Edition Blu-ray™ release, including interviews with Carpenter and Alice Cooper, as well as new 7.1 Dolby Atmos audio on both the UHD and Blu-ray™ discs.

EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE-ONLY OFFERS:

Customers who order directly from ShoutFactory.com will be able to choose from two exclusive offers:

• Prince of Darkness Collector’s Edition (4k UHD/Blu-Ray™) plus an 18” x 24” rolled poster reproduction of the original theatrical art. The posters will be made at a limited quantity.

• Prince of Darkness Collector’s Edition (4k UHD/Blu-Ray™) with poster and new exclusive 7″ Sacred Bones record, while supplies last. The 7″ on exclusive white and red splatter vinyl via Sacred Bones features music from Prince of Darkness composed by John Carpenter and recorded by John, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. The A-side includes the 2017 version of the main title and the B-side contains a never-before-released recording of “Love at a Distance” recorded by the trio in 2020. The white and red splatter vinyl variant is a limited edition of 2,000 copies and is housed in a lavish slipcase with new art by frequent Carpenter collaborator Chris Bilheimer.

4K UHD Bonus Features

• New 7.1 Dolby Atmos audio

• In Dolby Vision (HDR Compatible)

• Audio Commentary with director John Carpenter and actor Peter Jason

• Theatrical trailer

Blu-ray™ Bonus Features

• New 7.1 Dolby Atmos audio

• Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and actor Peter Jason

• Sympathy for The Devil –Interview with Writer/Director John Carpenter

• Alice at the Apocalypse –interview with Alice Cooper

• The Messenger – Interview with Actor & Special Visual Effects Supervisor Robert Grasmere

• Hell On Earth – A look at the film’s score with Co-Composer Alan Howarth

• Horror’s Hallowed Grounds with host Sean Clark

• Alternate Opening from TV Version

• Radio Spots

• Still Gallery

• Original Theatrical Trailer

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.