Wesley Snipes Classic ‘Blade’ To Receive Long-Awaited 4K Ultra HD Release In December!

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today that 1998’s Blade will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and Digital on December 1. Directed by Stephen Norrington (The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen) and written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight trilogy), the film stars Wesley Snipes and the half-vampire, half-human vampire hunter Blade, Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson, N’Bushe Wright, Donal Logue, Udo Kier, and Sanaa Lathan.

Blade was produced by Peter Frankfurt, Wesley Snipes, and Robert Engelman, and is based on the Marvel “Blade” created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan.

Ultra HD* showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

Blade will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $24.99 ERP and includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc with the feature film and special features. Fans can also own Blade in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on December 1st.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of Blade will feature Dolby VisionTM HDR that dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of Blade will also feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

SYNOPSIS: Wesley Snipes stars as Marvel’s iconic half-vampire, half-human vampire hunter, Blade. With all the strengths of a vampire, and none of their weaknesses, the Day Walker uses his incredible gifts to hunt his enemies in his search for the one that killed his mother and turned him into the monster he is. Blade’s fight leads him to Deacon Frost (Stephen Dorff), a rising force in the vampire world, set on raising a vampire God bent on destroying mankind.

Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Elements

Blade Ultra HD Blu-ray contains the following previously released special feature:

Commentary with Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff, David S. Goyer, Theo Van De Sande, Kirk M. Petruccelli & Peter Frankfurt

Isolated score with commentary by composer Mark Isham

