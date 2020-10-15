Joe Bob’s Haunted Drive-In Haunt & Horror Film Fest Set To Haunt Southern California This October!

America’s foremost drive-in movie critic and horror host, Joe Bob Briggs, has announced THE Halloween event of the season! Joe Bob’s Haunted Drive-In is a Halloween haunt event which blends a horror shorts film festival with the live experience of a zombie invasion. As real zombies invade the audience, the onscreen entertainment will interact with the live action to create a scary, fun, and immersive experience unlike any other. Joe Bob and Darcy the Mail Girl will also be in-person at all screenings!
Tickets for the event, which start at $99 a car, are now available at this location – Click Here!
October 27 & 28
Roadium Drive-In
2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd
Torrance, CA 90504
October 31
The Rose Bowl
1001 Rose Bowl Drive
Pasadena, CA 91103
Visit the official website at www.joebobshaunteddrivein.com for more details!