Joe Bob’s Haunted Drive-In Haunt & Horror Film Fest Set To Haunt Southern California This October!

America’s foremost drive-in movie critic and horror host, Joe Bob Briggs, has announced THE Halloween event of the season! Joe Bob’s Haunted Drive-In is a Halloween haunt event which blends a horror shorts film festival with the live experience of a zombie invasion. As real zombies invade the audience, the onscreen entertainment will interact with the live action to create a scary, fun, and immersive experience unlike any other. Joe Bob and Darcy the Mail Girl will also be in-person at all screenings!

Tickets for the event, which start at $99 a car, are now available at this location – Click Here!

October 27 & 28

Roadium Drive-In

2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd

Torrance, CA 90504

October 31

The Rose Bowl

1001 Rose Bowl Drive

Pasadena, CA 91103

Visit the official website at www.joebobshaunteddrivein.com for more details!

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.