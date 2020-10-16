DEATHCEMBER: Scream Factory To Unleash Cinematic Advent Calendar On November 24th!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — or is it! 24 Days – 24 Doors – 24 Deaths. This holiday season, prepare for the ultimate in Christmas carnage with the advent horror anthology movie Deathcember. This frighteningly festive film has been scaring audiences worldwide, winning Most Shocking Film at Hexploitation Film Festival 2020 and Best Anthology Feature at South African Horrorfest 2019.

Featuring films directed by Lucky McKee, Pollyanna McIntosh, Ruggero Deodato, Julian Richards, and Trent Haaga and performances by genre favorites including Sean Bridgers, Barbara Crampton, Richard Glover, AJ Bowen, Tiffany Shepis and many more, these spine-tingling tales will make you ready to deck the halls…with dread!

Deathcember is the world’s first cinematic Advent calendar. Behind its doors lurk 24 terrifying short films by directors from around the globe, turning the season of love into a season of fear, with gifts of blood and terror to unwrap for audiences everywhere. Those who makes it through this creepy calendar will be rewarded with additional segments, so save room under the tree for more nightmarish Noel!

Check out the trailer and cover art for the film below! Deathcember will be available on all major digital platforms November 24, 2020 and on cable on demand December 1, 2020 from Shout Studios and Scream Factory™.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.