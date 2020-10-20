BUSH Announces Two Southern California Drive-In Shows To Celebrate Deluxe Edition of ‘The Kingdom’

Iconic multiplatinum rock band BUSH has announced two drive-in shows across Southern California to celebrate the October 30 release of The Kingdom Deluxe Edition. Click HERE to pre-order.

The record features six bonus songs including “Heroes,” a special tribute to David Bowie, as well as live performances of the title track “The Kingdom” and hard-charging single “Flowers On A Grave,” which went Top 10 on Active Rock Radio. Press heralded The Kingdom as one of BUSH’s best records in over 10 years saying, “Gavin Rossdale hauls out the riffs and makes a return to BUSH’s glory days with The Kingdom” (Kerrang!) and “The Kingdom is BUSH at their most confident, the sound of a band with plenty of ambition and passion left in their bones” (Louder).

BUSH will also return to the stage to celebrate the release of the deluxe edition with two nights of performances in partnership with Concerts In Your Car. The empty parking lots of each venue will be transformed into a pulsing theatre-in-the-round, complete with a massive stage, a state-of-the-art sound system that transmits the performance to each car’s FM radio, elaborate lighting and four massive LED video screens that will provide 360 degrees of visual entertainment. Tickets start at $99 per car and go on sale October 23 at 10 AM PT. One car pass accounts for all passengers within the vehicle. The number of passengers should not exceed the number of seatbelts. No more than eight people per car. Visit www.BUSHofficial.com to purchase tickets.

Concerts In Your Car shows:

Nov 20 – Del Mar, CA – Del Mar Fairgrounds

Nov 21 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Fairgrounds

The Kingdom Deluxe Edition tracklist:

1. Flowers On A Grave

2. The Kingdom

3. Bullet Holes

4. Ghosts In The Machine

5. Blood River

6. Quicksand

7. Send in the Clowns

8. Undone

9. Our Time Will Come

10. Crossroads

11. Words Are Not Impediments

12. Falling Away

13. Heroes

14. Beware False Prophets

15. Live Another Day

16. Undone with Mike Garson

17. Flowers On A Grave (Live in Los Angeles)

18. The Kingdom (Live in Los Angeles)

ABOUT BUSH:

With a discography that includes such seminal rock albums as 1994’s 6x platinum-selling SIXTEEN STONE, ‘96’s triple-platinum-selling RAZORBLADE SUITCASE and ‘99’s platinum-selling THE SCIENCE OF THINGS, BUSH has sold over 20 million records in the U.S. and Canada alone. They’ve also compiled an amazing string of 23 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts. Eleven of those hit the Top 5, six of which shot to No. 1: “Comedown,” “Glycerine,” “Machinehead,” “Swallowed,” “The Chemicals Between Us” and “The Sound of Winter.” The latter made rock radio history as the first self-released song ever to hit No. 1 at Alternative Radio, where it spent 6 weeks perched atop the chart’s top spot. The song appeared on 2011’s “comeback album,” THE SEA OF MEMORIES, which was BUSH’s first studio album in ten years. That year Billboard ran a story about the band under the headline, “Like They Never Left” – a fitting title as the multi-platinum quartet (vocalist/songwriter/guitarist Gavin Rossdale, guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes) promptly picked up where they left off. They’ve continued to dominate rock radio and play sold-out shows to audiences around the world ever since. Their latest album The Kingdom followed 2017’s Black And White Rainbows, which People magazine hailed as “a triumphant return.”

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.