Ronin Flix To Unleash ‘I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE’ Blu-ray Box Set — Details and Special Features Revealed!

Ronin Flix is pleased to commemorate one of the most controversial feature films of all time with a new 3 disc Collector’s Edition I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE Blu-ray Box Set just in time for the holidays. This box set features a new 4K scan and restoration of director Meir Zarchi’s 35mm original camera negative of I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE, along with a newly restored original mono soundtrack. Additionally, this box set includes I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE: DEJA VU and, for the first time on Blu-ray in North America, GROWING UP WITH I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE, plus a collection of special features including a new location featurette hosted by writer Michael Gingold, new cast interviews and deleted scenes, an exclusive making-of featurette, rare and behind-the-scenes photos from the set, home movies, reversible cover art (I Spit on Your Grave only) and more.
Also included is a newly commissioned 44 page booklet featuring exclusive historical photos and liner notes by horror writers Michael Gingold and Meagan Navarro, plus 2 fold out mini-posters and 2 replica VHS box-style magnets – all laid to rest in a deluxe custom slipcase with original and newly commissioned artwork by Adam Stothard.
Ronin Flix is proud to present this commemorative box set as its second release, following a highly praised first release of HARDWARE. The 3 disc Collector’s Edition I Spit on Your Grave Blu-ray Box Set will be available for pre-order exclusively on roninflix.com beginning September 24, 2020. The initial print run will be limited to 5,000 copies.
“It’s about the strongest “Take Back the Night” statement ever made. She doesn’t just take back the night. She takes back the night, the morning, the afternoon, and steals the clock while she’s at it.” – Joe Bob Briggs, Film Critic “The Drive In”, AMC Shudder
Named as one of the most ridiculously violent films in history. – Time Magazine
Disc 1: I Spit on Your Grave (1978)
Disc 3: Growing up with I Spit on Your Grave (2019)
Terry Zarchi’s exhaustive analysis of the history of I Spit on Your Grave is packed with never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews including deleted scenes, on-set photos, home movies and more. Available on Blu-ray for the first time in North America, this feature length documentary is what every I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE fan has been waiting for! As director Meir Zarchi once said, “this movie is indestructible!”
Video: High Definition Blu-ray 1080p Widescreen Presentation (16:9:1)
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
Subtitles: English SDH
Special Features: Exclusive Deleted Scenes, NEW Terry Zarchi’s 8mm film starring Camille Keaton, NEW Home Movies – Camille and Meir’s wedding, Trailer
I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE BLU-RAY BOX SET (3 DISC SET) (2020):
In 1978, one film changed the face of cinema forever: I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE. Camille Keaton stars as Jennifer Hills, a young and beautiful career woman who rents a back-woods cabin to write her first novel. Attacked by a group of local lowlifes and left for dead, she devises a horrific plan to inflict revenge in some of the most unforgettable scenes on film. 42 years later, the sequel, I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE: DEJA VU, sends successful writer Jennifer Hills (Camille Keaton) back to where it all began to face the wrath of the families of those she left for dead. Kidnapped along with her daughter Christy (Jamie Bernadette), it’s a tense game of hunt or be hunted against a ruthless gang of degenerates overseen by a violently unhinged matriarch Becky (Maria Olsen). Additionally, this box set includes, GROWING UP WITH I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE, an exhaustive analysis of the film’s history directed by Meir Zarchi’s son, Terry Zarchi. Available on Blu-ray for the first time in North America, this feature length documentary is what every I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE ?fan has been waiting for!
