Ronin Flix To Unleash ‘I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE’ Blu-ray Box Set — Details and Special Features Revealed!

Ronin Flix is pleased to commemorate one of the most controversial feature films of all time with a new 3 disc Collector’s Edition I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE Blu-ray Box Set just in time for the holidays. This box set features a new 4K scan and restoration of director Meir Zarchi’s 35mm original camera negative of I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE, along with a newly restored original mono soundtrack. Additionally, this box set includes I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE: DEJA VU and, for the first time on Blu-ray in North America, GROWING UP WITH I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE, plus a collection of special features including a new location featurette hosted by writer Michael Gingold, new cast interviews and deleted scenes, an exclusive making-of featurette, rare and behind-the-scenes photos from the set, home movies, reversible cover art (I Spit on Your Grave only) and more.

Also included is a newly commissioned 44 page booklet featuring exclusive historical photos and liner notes by horror writers Michael Gingold and Meagan Navarro, plus 2 fold out mini-posters and 2 replica VHS box-style magnets – all laid to rest in a deluxe custom slipcase with original and newly commissioned artwork by Adam Stothard.

Ronin Flix is proud to present this commemorative box set as its second release, following a highly praised first release of HARDWARE. The 3 disc Collector’s Edition I Spit on Your Grave Blu-ray Box Set will be available for pre-order exclusively on roninflix.com beginning September 24, 2020. The initial print run will be limited to 5,000 copies.

“It’s about the strongest “Take Back the Night” statement ever made. She doesn’t just take back the night. She takes back the night, the morning, the afternoon, and steals the clock while she’s at it.” – Joe Bob Briggs, Film Critic “The Drive In”, AMC Shudder

Named as one of the most ridiculously violent films in history. – Time Magazine



Disc 1: I Spit on Your Grave (1978)

In 1978, one film changed the face of cinema forever. Now, 42 years later, the original and notorious I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE (aka Day of the Woman) is back and still refusing to be buried! In this new limited edition Blu-ray, you can re-experience the phenomenon that shocked and divided the world – and influenced an entire genre and generation of filmmakers – with a new 4K scan and restoration of director Meir Zarchi’s 35mm original camera negative and a newly restored original mono soundtrack. Also loaded with a new location featurette hosted by writer Michael Gingold, an audio commentary with writer / director Meir Zarchi, reversible cover art and more, this blu-ray is a must own for cinephiles around the world. Camille Keaton (What Have You Done to Solange?, Tragic Ceremony) stars as Jennifer Hills, a young and beautiful career woman who rents a backwoods cabin to write her first novel. Attacked by a group of local lowlifes and left for dead, she devises a horrific plan to inflict revenge in some of the most unforgettable scenes ever shot on film.

Video: High Definition Blu-ray 1080p Widescreen Presentation (1.85:1) utilizing a new 4K scan and restoration of director Meir Zarchi’s 35mm original camera negative Audio: Newly Restored DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, DTS-HD 5.1 Subtitles: English SDH Special Features: NEW Jennifer’s Journey – the locations of I Spit on Your Grave featurette hosted by writer Michael Gingold, Audio Commentary with writer / director Meir Zarchi, Audio Commentary with Film Critic Joe Bob Briggs, The Value of Vengeance – Meir Zarchi Remembers I Spit on Your Grave, Alternate Day of the Woman Opening Title, Theatrical Trailers, TV & Radio Spots, Still Gallery and NEW Slideshow with Rare & Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Set, Reversible Cover

Disc 2: I Spit on Your Grave: Deja Vu

In 1978, Meir Zarchi’s notorious revenge thriller, I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE (aka Day of the Woman) shocked the world with the story of a beautiful career woman assaulted and left for dead. Now, Camille Keaton, cinema’s most lethal lady, is forced to go back to where it all began and face the wrath of the families of those she left for dead. Kidnapped along with her daughter Christy (Jamie Bernadette, The Furnace / All Girls Weekend), it’s a tense game of hunt or be hunted against a ruthless gang of degenerates overseen by a violently unhinged matriarch Becky (Maria Olsen, American Horror / Paranormal Activity). Packed with special features including a newcommentary by famed horror critic Joe Bob Briggs and The Making of I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE: DEJA VU, this blu-ray returns you to the scene of the crime and more. Some grudges refuse to be buried …

Video: High Definition Blu-ray 1080p Widescreen Presentation (2.39:1) Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround Subtitles: English SDH Special Features: NEW Audio Commentary with Film Critic Joe Bob Briggs, NEW Cast Interviews, Exclusive The Making of I Spit on Your Grave: Deja Vu, Behind-the-Scenes footage with director Meir Zarchi and cast, Theatrical Trailers



Disc 3: Growing up with I Spit on Your Grave (2019) Terry Zarchi’s exhaustive analysis of the history of I Spit on Your Grave is packed with never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews including deleted scenes, on-set photos, home movies and more. Available on Blu-ray for the first time in North America, this feature length documentary is what every I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE fan has been waiting for! As director Meir Zarchi once said, “this movie is indestructible!” Video: High Definition Blu-ray 1080p Widescreen Presentation (16:9:1) Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround Subtitles: English SDH Special Features: Exclusive Deleted Scenes, NEW Terry Zarchi’s 8mm film starring Camille Keaton, NEW Home Movies – Camille and Meir’s wedding, Trailer

I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE BLU-RAY BOX SET (3 DISC SET) (2020):

In 1978, one film changed the face of cinema forever: I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE. Camille Keaton stars as Jennifer Hills, a young and beautiful career woman who rents a back-woods cabin to write her first novel. Attacked by a group of local lowlifes and left for dead, she devises a horrific plan to inflict revenge in some of the most unforgettable scenes on film. 42 years later, the sequel, I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE: DEJA VU, sends successful writer Jennifer Hills (Camille Keaton) back to where it all began to face the wrath of the families of those she left for dead. Kidnapped along with her daughter Christy (Jamie Bernadette), it’s a tense game of hunt or be hunted against a ruthless gang of degenerates overseen by a violently unhinged matriarch Becky (Maria Olsen). Additionally, this box set includes, GROWING UP WITH I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE, an exhaustive analysis of the film’s history directed by Meir Zarchi’s son, Terry Zarchi. Available on Blu-ray for the first time in North America, this feature length documentary is what every I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE ?fan has been waiting for! MSRP: $69.99

