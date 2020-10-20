The Haunting of Verdansk Descends Upon ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ and ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’

For the first-ever Halloween experience inside Warzone and Modern Warfare, the SAW and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre universes are part of The Haunting of Verdansk, a limited-time community event set to take place from October 20 to November 3.

The official Haunting of Verdansk trailer can be viewed here:

This Halloween-themed event will feature the “Trick or Treat” reward system, which contains frights or frighteningly good blueprints and personalization items. Come prepared for infiltrations at day or night, as select modes feature a nighttime variant of Verdansk that includes more than a few Halloween-themed frights. Rather spend the night fighting both the living and the dead? Then prepare for Zombie Royale, an undead twist on Battle Royale where dead Operators use unnatural powers to feast on the living in order to rejoin their ranks!

Modern Warfare Multiplayer also gets into the Halloween spirit with limited-time modes and effects, while the Store is set to feature bundles that bring Leatherface and Billy the Puppet into the fray. In other words, it’s the Devil’s playground across Warzone and Modern Warfare, and no operator is safe from the terrors of All Hallow’s Eve.

For more information about the Haunting of Verdansk, head to the official Call of Duty Blog post: https://www.callofduty.com/blog/2020/10/Season-Six-The-Haunting-of-Verdansk

