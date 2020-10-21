‘Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season’ Will Hit Blu-ray On January 26th; Special Features Announced

Get ready to embrace the strange. DC’s favorite misfit heroes are back to save the world once again with the release of Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season on Blu-ray and DVD on January 26, 2021 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Strap yourself in for an exhilarating ride with all 9 episodes from the second season of the original DC series, plus enjoy the captivating extra features including two behind-the-scenes featurettes. Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season is priced to own at $29.98 SRP for the DVD ($39.99 in Canada) and $39.99 SRP for the Blu-ray ($44.98 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only). Both sets have an order due date of December 22, 2020.

DC’s strangest group of Super Heroes are back again to save the world – that is if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the DOOM PATROL now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal with Niles Caulder aka The Chief, while confronting their own personal baggage. As each Super Hero faces the challenge of moving beyond trauma and failure, they must come together to protect the newest family member, Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

“The critically acclaimed series received a 96% certified “fresh rating” on RottenTomatoes.com – and continues to soar with ratings,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHEG Senior Vice President, TV Marketing. “Join in on the world’s weirdest phenomena with these unique DC Super Heroes – and get ready to binge watch the second season of their fascinating story on Blu-ray & DVD!”

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season will be released in 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. The 2-disc Blu-ray will feature a high-definition Blu-ray and a Digital Copy of all 9 episodes from season two (available in the U.S.).

Doom Patrol stars Diane Guerrero (“Orange is the New Black”), April Bowlby (“Two and a Half Men”), and Joivan Wade (“Doctor Who”), with Matt Bomer (Magic Mike), and Brendan Fraser (The Mummy), and a special appearance by Timothy Dalton (License to Kill). Based on the characters from DC, Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Riverdale,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow)”, Jeremy Carver (“Supernatural,” “Frequency”), Geoff Johns (Aquaman, Wonder Woman), Chris Dingess (Agent Carter, Eastwick) and Sarah Schechter (“The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Blindspot,” “Black Lightning”). Doom Patrol has been renewed for a third season exclusively on HBO Max.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

The Transformers: Doom Patrol’s Make-up FX

Doom Patrol – Come Visit Georgia PSA

9 ONE-HOUR EPISODES:

1. Fun Size Patrol

2. Tyme Patrol

3. Pain Patrol

4. Sex Patrol

5. Finger Patrol

6. Space Patrol

7. Dumb Patrol

8. Dad Patrol

9. Wax Patrol

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.