‘Hammer Films: The Ultimate Collection’ — Mill Creek Entertainment Reveals Details On Upcoming Blu-ray Mega-Set!

Mill Creek Entertainment has unveiled complete release details of their highly anticipated new release — Hammer Films: The Ultimate Collection. This mega-set, a 10-disc Blu-ray collection, contains 20 movies and hours of newly created bonus features. Mark your calendars for November 17th, 2020 when this collection will be released into the wild for $109.99 MSRP.

For more than four decades, Hammer Films’ unique blend of horror, science fiction, thrills and comedy dominated countless drive-ins and movie theaters. Enjoy this massive collection from the darkest corners of the Hammer Imagination featuring 20 cult-classics from the infamous Hammer Studios produced in the 50s, 60s and 70s available together for the first time in high-definition!

THE FILMS:

The Revenge of Frankenstein (1958)

The Two Faces of Dr. Jekyll (1960)

The Curse of the Mummy’s Tomb (1963)

These Are The Damned (1962)

The Old Dark House (1963)

The Gorgon (1964)

The Snorkel (1958)

Maniac (1963)

Die! Die! My Darling (1965)

Scream of Fear (1961)

Stop Me Before I Kill! (1961)

Never Take Candy From A Stranger (1960)

Cash On Demand (1961)

The Stranglers of Bombay (1960)

The Terror of the Tongs (1961)

The Pirates of Blood River (1962)

Sword of Sherwood Forest (1960)

The Camp on Blood Island (1958)

Yesterday’s Enemy (1959)

Creatures the World Forgot (1971)

Daniel Griffith of Ballyhoo Motion Pictures serves as producer of these new Blu-ray bonus features. He has produced, directed, and edited over 100 documentary shorts and features, specializing in creative content for home media releases.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

12-Page Movie and Feature Guide Booklet Hammer Film Featurettes and Retrospectives “Hammer at Columbia Pictures” PREVIEW CLIP AVAILABLE – https://youtu.be/GkOLQlOtOqU “The Actors of Hammer Film” “The Curse of the Mummy’s Tomb Retrospective” “The Two Faces of Dr. Jekyll Retrospective”



Audio Commentaries: The Revenge of Frankenstein Commentary with filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr and author/film historian Steve Haberman The Old Dark House Commentary with The Monster Party Podcast featuring James Gonis, Shawn Sheridan, Larry Strothe, and Matt Weinhold The Gorgon Commentary with writer/director Joshua Kennedy (House of the Gorgon) The Snorkel Commentary with writer/producer Phoef Sutton, writer/film historian Mark Jordan Legan, and screenwriter/film historian C. Courtney Joyner Never Take Candy From A Stranger Commentary with filmmaker/historian Constantine Nasr Scream of Fear Commentary with author/film historian Steve Haberman



Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.