LA Rockers Love and a .38 To Release New Single and Lyric Video For “Kiss Me Hurt Me” On October 30th

Los Angeles-based rock band, Love and a .38 are gearing up to release their new single, “Kiss Me Hurt Me” on October 30th across all major digital retailers. It will also be accompanied by a lyric video.

The Southern-tinged “Kiss Me Hurt Me” was conceptualized during a recent jam session in which lead vocalist, Ryan Hudson was filling in on drums as opposed to his normal duty of fronting of the band. This allowed him to approach the tune from an entirely different angle than usual. As the song began growing legs and taking shape, guitarist Domo Domaracki began adding old west-reminiscent guitar textures, giving it its Dirty Honey / Buckcherry-esque sentiment. Focusing first on melody, and then later adding lyrics, Hudson let the ad libitum line “set fire to all my world” dictate the direction of the song. The high-energy “Kiss Me” isn’t your run-of-the-mill rock tune, at least not lyrically, as its key players are “star-crossed lovers as participants in a duel, facing off at high noon. The 1st person protagonist of the song is fully aware that it will end in tragedy, but they remain undeterred and resigned to see it through to its conclusion.”

The band recorded the song at their own Blushing Cad Studios in Los Angeles, with Hudson handling the engineering, producing, and mixing duties. It was mastered by the award-winning Reuben Cohen of Lurssen Mastering, who has worked with the likes of Pharrel Williams, Incubus, Skylar Grey, Bruno Mars and Metallica.

The self-proclaimed “blue collar rock band” comprised of Hudson (vocals), Domaracki (guitars), Justin Emord (bass) and Clark Skelton (drums) have been making waves independently since their inception in 2010, garnering a worldwide fanbase and embarking on several notable tours. Revolver Magazine have remarked that the LA rockers “sound like a hard rocking Foo Fighters cruising through the desert.”

Be sure to pre-save “Kiss Me Hurt Me” on Spotify via smarturl.it/la38presave, and look out for the official single and lyric video release on October 30th.

