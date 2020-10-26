LA-Based Rockers, The Key of F To Release Swing-Inspired Tune, “Feelin’? the Mood?,” On October 28th!

This ain?’t your granny?’s swing music!? The Key of F are back with a hybrid rockabilly-swing tune that you can’t help but bounce out of your seat and start dancing to! Called ?”Feelin’? the Mood?,” this toe-tapping, show-stopping tune that harkens the swing revival of the late 90’s/early 2000’s will be available across all major digital retailers on October 28th.

If you can picture Andrew Sisters doing rock-n-roll, then you’ll definitely get a “feel” for “Feelin’ the Mood.” With its gritty vocals a la Joan Jett, super tight harmonies, and Brian Setzer-esque licks, “Feelin?’ the Mood”? has that high energy, big band sound…but without the big band.

Straying slightly from the rock-punk sound of their first single, Andie K & Marie Pettit co-wrote this new single, and tap into a fun?, flirtatious vibe in this release that?’s destined to be the next party song?.

The Key of F teamed up with writing and producing partners, Charlie Waymire and Ernesto Homeyer of Ultimate Studios, Inc. in Panorama City, CA to craft the song, and they also brought on longtime friend and vocal coach, Darci Monet to help with vocal production.

The swinging track also features an impressive list of phenom LA musicians including Lenny J (session and touring guitarist), Jennifer Jo Oberle (bassist for Air Supply, Five For Fighting, Vertical Horizon), and Tommy Rees (pianist for Tony Bennett, Reba McEntire, Melissa Etheridge)

So,? dus?t off ?thos??e jump ’n’??? ??jive shoes an?d get ?r?ead?y to rock? ??again? ?with The Key of F!

Be sure to pre-save “Feeling the Mood” via https://show.co/rdOrYYg and follow The Key of F via the links below:

Facebook.com/band.thekeyof.F

Instagram.com/thekeyof_f

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.