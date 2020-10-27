David Hasselhoff Goes Heavy Metal on “Through The Night” With Two-Man Metal Band CUESTACK

TV icon David Hasselhoff has recorded a metal song, “Through the Night,” with the two-man metal project CUESTACK, and a Kickstarter campaign to finance the final steps of editing a video and “making-of” documentary on the project is now underway.

The collaboration between Hasselhoff and CUESTACK started in 2018 with many demos and meetings to make what seemed like an impossible idea slowly turn into a reality. As life-long “Hoff’” fans, CUESTACK had the ultimate goal to create a metal project with the most-watched man on TV showing the world his heavy side. Hasselhoff recorded the track with CUESTACK in 2019 in Vienna where they also shot an epic music video together.

The band’s final mission: Finishing the editing process of the cinematic video that will accompany the song. With a limited budget and schedule, CUESTACK shot the entire video with Hasselhoff in just one day, using smaller versions of the sets than originally planned. To turn their retro Sci-Fi/Cyberpunk vision into reality, a massive post-production effort is needed now to extend these basic sets into living worlds.

All Kickstarter contributions go directly into financing those final steps. Aside from providing digital downloads, Hasselhoff fans can pre-order special “Through the Night” box sets, which include a Digipak CD, eight-page booklet with liner notes, printed high-quality autograph card, poster, “Through the Night” baseball cap and custom leather bracelet.

