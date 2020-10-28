First Trailer For ‘ZAPPA’ Documentary From Director Alex Winter Unveiled!

The first trailer for director Alex Winter’s long-awaited documentary, ZAPPA, has been unveiled! With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage, ZAPPA explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time. Alex Winter’s assembly features appearances by Frank’s widow Gail Zappa and several of Frank’s musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others.

Magnolia Pictures will release ZAPPA everywhere November 27th, 2020. Additionally, there will be a Special one-night-only theatrical event on Monday, November 23rd, 2020

Check out the trailer below and learn more about the film at www.thezappamovie.com.

