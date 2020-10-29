‘Tis The Season! Dee Snider + Lzzy Hale Team Up For “The Magic of Christmas Day” Duet!

The legendary DEE SNIDER and HALESTORM‘S LZZY HALE have teamed up for their thoroughly rock ‘n roll rendition of the Snider-penned holiday classic “The Magic of Christmas Day.” This version features lots of bells, rowdy riffs, and the two iconic vocalists playing off one another for an unforgettable offering. This festive and fiery duet is sure to find itself on repeat on the Christmas playlists of rockers, rollers, and headbangers everywhere this holiday season.

The song will be available at all DSPs on November 13 via BFD/The Orchard. Pre-save it here.

“Originally written and recorded as a Christmas gift for my wife Suzette with no plan for commercial release, years later ‘The Magic of Christmas Day (God Bless Us Everyone)’ was discovered and recorded by Celine Dion for her holiday record These Are Special Times, which went on to become the biggest selling holiday album in history — and is the reason we refer to her as ‘Saint Celine’ in my house. When it was recently suggested that I should finally record this song myself, I knew I needed to bring in a young powerhouse vocalist to not only duet with me, but light a Yuletide fire under my ass! I only knew of one rock vocalist who could deliver on all those fronts, and she did in spades: the incredible Lzzy Hale of Halestorm!”

Hale weighs in, saying, “If you’re ever in your life gonna go full on, all gas, no brakes ‘Christmas Cheer,’ you do it Dee Snider-style. I was so honored to get the call from Dee on his holiday classic ‘The Magic of Christmas Day.’ After exchanging a few very affectionate ‘f@&k yous’ as we rediscovered our respect and admiration for each other’s talent, the final recording produced by the legendary Jeff Pilson is insanely epic. Thank you so much to everyone for having me. And considering we will ALL be experiencing a very different holiday season in 2020, I hope that this song brings you joy and puts a smile on your face. God bless us everyone!”

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.