Nic Cage Battles It Out With Blood-Thirsty Animatronic Horrors In ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ Trailer!

The official teaser trailer for ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ has been revealed and offers the first glimpse of the legendary Nic Cage battling it out with a horde of blood-thirsty animatronic Ne’er-do-wells!

Directed by Kevin Lewis, this wild ride stars also features Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz, and Chris Warner. Screen Media is slated to release the film into the wild in 2021. Check out the teaser trailer below and prepare to have your mind blown!

Synopsis: A quiet drifter is tricked into a janitorial job at the now condemned Willy’s Wonderland. The mundane tasks suddenly become an all-out fight for survival against wave after wave of demonic animatronics. Fists fly, kicks land, titans clash — and only one side will make it out alive.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.