Rob Zombie To Unleash ‘The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy’ Album In March; New Details Revealed!

Rock icon Rob Zombie has announced his seventh studio album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, will be released March 12th, 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP marks his first new album in nearly five years. The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy is a classic Zombie album to its core with high-energy rages like “The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man” and “Get Loose” to heavy-groove thumpers like “Shadow Of The Cemetery Man” and “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass.” The new album is produced by ZEUSS.

Listen to the new first single “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)” HERE.

Rob Zombie releases an exclusive 7” available immediately, featuring the new single and B- side, “The Serenity of Witches.” Order the new single and pre-order The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy‘ — HERE.

