‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie’ Returning To Theaters In November To Celebrate The 30th Anniversary!

Cowabunga! This November, everyone’s favorite crime-fighting turtles are making a special two-day appearance on movie theater screens nationwide to celebrate 30 years of action, adventure and the art of ninjutsu with the 1990 blockbuster hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Fathom Events and Warner Bros., along with Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael, invite moviegoers to come out of their shells and experience their favorite turtle-powered moments at hundreds of movie theaters around the country on Thursday, November 5 & Saturday, November 7.

For tickets and participating theater locations, visit FathomEvents.com

Adapted from the early Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics with characters created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the movie achieved the then-seemingly impossible feat of bringing its reptilian heroes to full live-action with a team of puppeteers and a voice cast led by Brian Tochi as Leonardo, Corey Feldman as Donatello, Josh Pais as Raphael, Robbie Rist as Michelangelo and Kevin Clash as Splinter, the Turtles’ master. The film also features Judith Hoag and Elias Koteas.

Directed by Steve Barron, produced by Kim Dawson, Simon Fields and David Chan, with a story by Bobby Herbeck and screenplay by Todd W. Langen and Bobby Herbeck, the film opened on March 30, 1990, and immediately became the No. 1 film at the domestic box office, holding that spot for four consecutive weekends. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would become one of the highest-grossing independent films to date.

“We are excited to celebrate 30 years of a film that brings families together in a fun, entertaining and hilarious way,” said Fathom Events’ Vice President of Studio Relations Tom Lucas. “As audiences discovered in 1990, the adventures of the heroic turtles are truly meant to be seen on a giant screen in a darkened theater, so we hope audiences of all ages will make Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael part of their entertainment plans.”

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L)., Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.