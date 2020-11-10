Blackmore’s Night Release New Holiday Song and Video From Upcoming ‘Here We Come A-Caroling’ EP

Blackmore’s Night reveal their new holiday song ‘Here We Come A-Caroling’, taken from the forthcoming 4-track EP of the same name, to be released on December 4th, 2020.

The song is a beautiful rendition of the classic Christmas carol, which is being given a new-yet-traditional sound by Candice Night and Ritchie Blackmore. It’s the forerunner of the upcoming “Here We Come A-Caroling” 4-track EP which will bring the holiday spirit into the homes of many fans during the cold season.

‘Here We Come A-Caroling’ is available for immediate Streaming and Download: https://blackmoresnight.lnk.to/caroling_single

The corresponding official lyric video with wonderful animations and festive illustrations is now available on earMUSIC’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/8xJJWJvteFo

Blackmore’s Night brand new EP “Here We Come A-Caroling” includes 4 festive tracks and will become available December 4th, 2020, on Limited Edition 10” Translucent Green Vinyl as well as a Limited Edition CD Digipak and Digital. You can pre-order it here: https://blackmoresnight.lnk.to/carolingPR

