IP MAN: KUNG FU MASTER – Official Trailer and Breathtaking Poster Art Unveiled For New Film!

The official trailer and poster art for Magnet Releasing’s IP MAN: KUNG FU MASTER has been unveiled! This new installment of the beloved series harks back to Ip’s early days before the Communist Revolution in 1949. Ip, portrayed by Dennis To for the third time as the martial artist who famously tutored Bruce Lee, was then a police captain who was framed for the murder of a ruthless but honorable mobster, and targeted for vengeance by his dangerous daughter. Forced to quit the force, Ip soon also has to contend with the arrival of the Japanese army in Guangzhou.

Directed by Liming Li, the film stars Dennis To, Yuan Li Ruoxin, Tong Xiaohu, Yue Dongfeng, Chang Qinyuan, Zhao Xioguang, Ren Yu and Michael Wong.

a two-time Hong Kong Film Awards nominee, this film marks the third time Dennis To plays the role of Ip Man, after 2010’s Ip Man: The Legend is born (directed by Herman Yau), and 2018’s Kung Fu League (directed by Jeff Lau).

