Love and Death Announce ‘Perfectly Preserved’ Album; Release First New Music In Eight Years!

After a 8 year hiatus, anthemic hard rock project Love and Death have heralded their return today with the announcement of a brand new album and the release of the blisteringly heavy and emotionally relatable new track “Down”. Re-ignited by the combined forces of leader, frontman and guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch of Korn and bassist/producer Jasen Rauch of Breaking Benjamin, Love and Death will release their new album Perfectly Preserved on February 12th, 2021. Digital pre-orders are available now from this link with physical pre-orders dropping on Friday, November 27th. Watch the lyric video for “Down” below!

Speaking on the band’s first new full-length album since the debut in 2013, Brian ‘Head’ Welch shares: “Everybody knows my foundation, I feel like what our world needs most in this very unique moment in time are real stories about overcoming struggle. These are honest songs co-written by our group of friends targeting depression/mental health, challenging relationships, trauma, loneliness, and related issues.”

Love and Death began with the similar raw, authentic emotional honesty that drove singer/guitarist Brian “Head” Welch to multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning heights as a cofounder of genre trailblazers Korn. Forged as an outlet for recovery and redemption in a season of change, the formation of Love and Death resulted in the dynamic 2013 debut Between Here & Lost. The album spoke plainly to the hearts of similarly disenfranchised fans all across the world.

Love and Death now return with Perfectly Preserved, a crushing yet accessible full-length follow-up, driven by the spiritual resilience inherent in the first record, combined with an even starker depiction of real-life struggle. Anger, broken relationships, lowered self-worth, and the collision of optimistic values with oppressive systems are all on display, from the arresting refrains of “Tragedy,” “Death of Us,” and “Affliction,” to the bold, conqueror driven anthem of “White Flag.” Simply put, it is heavy music to vigorously confront depression, heartbreak, and pain.

Perfectly Preserved marks the introduction of guitarist, bassist and co-songwriter Jasen Rauch as a full-fledged member of the band, as well as second time producer for Love and Death (co-production from Joe Rickard). Jasen, best known as an integral part of chart-topping rockers Breaking Benjamin, produced Love and Death’s first album in 2013. Completing this definitive lineup as they charge into this new chapter are the band’s original guitarist, JR Bareis, who now shares vocals with Welch, and powerhouse drummer Isaiah Perez.

Much like A Perfect Circle or Stone Sour, Love and Death isn’t a “side project” or replacement for the guys’ respective bands. It’s an extension and companion, offering each of them a unique outlet to explore different aspects of their creative passions.

“There are certain things we can do melodically in Love and Death that might not work in Korn,” Rauch explains. “For me, there are certain creative risks I can take with the arrangements and production that wouldn’t fit with Breaking Benjamin. In this band, we don’t worry about how long a song might be, for example.”

It’s also an opportunity for further collaboration with their friends from other bands. “The Hunter” features Jasen’s Breaking Benjamin bandmate (and solo artist) Keith Wallen, who was also a major co-writer on the project, and longtime comrade and former Flyleaf singer, Lacey Sturm lends her vocals to a metallic rendition of a surprising pop cover.

PERFECTLY PRESERVED TRACK LISTING:

Infamy

Tragedy

Down

Let Me Love You (feat Lacey Sturm)

Death Of Us

Slow Fire

The Hunter (feat. Keith Wallen)

Lo Lamento

Affliction

White Flag (feat Ryan Hayes)

As their fans have learned to expect, Love and Death are fearless in their open examination of contradictions and failure, making confessional music with an underlying anchor of purpose and hope. Like the band’s very moniker suggests, both ‘Love’ and ‘Death’ are very present in all that they do.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.