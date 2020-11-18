ARMY OF ONE: First Trailer and Poster For High-Intensity Ellen Hollman Action Flick Unveiled!

Rising action star Ellen Hollman, star of the forthcoming The Matrix 4, is an Army of One this December. Check out the official trailer, poster art and synopsis for the film below.

Official Synopsis: Out hiking, Special Forces Brenner Baker and her husband stumble upon an illegal drug compound. The drug dealers capture them, kill her husband, and leave her for dead. They should have made sure they finished the job. Now, 1st Lieutenant Brenner Baker of the Army’s 75th Ranger Division is on a one-woman killing mission carving up everyone in her path until there is only one person standing, her.

Directed by Stephen Durham, the film stars Matt Passmore (“Jigsaw”), Geraldine Singer (“Get Out”), Gary Kasper (“Redwood Massacre: Annihilation”), and Cam Bowen (“Young Justice”).

Army of One will be released on iTunes, Vudu, Xbox, Googleplay, Amazon, DirecTV, Dish Network, Fandango Now, iNDEMAND, and DVD December 15 2020 from Uncork’d Entertainment.

