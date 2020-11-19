Apple and PBS Join Forces To Bring “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Back To Television

“Peanuts” fans will have even more ways to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang on their holiday adventures as Apple and PBS team up for special ad-free broadcasts of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” To complement their release on Apple TV+ this holiday season, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will also air on PBS and PBS KIDS on November 22, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. local time / 6:30 p.m. CT (check local listings) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on December 13, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. local time / 6:30 p.m. CT (check local listings).

The classic holiday “Peanuts” specials will also stream ad-free and in HD on Apple TV+. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will start streaming on Apple TV+ November 18, and the special will be available for free from November 25 through November 27. The Peanuts gang will also deck the halls with the premiere of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” streaming on Apple TV+ on December 4. The holiday special will be available to enjoy for free from December 11 through December 13.

